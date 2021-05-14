Werner Park Removes Mask Requirement Per MLB Directive

May 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







On Thursday, May 13 Werner Park received updated Health and Safety Protocols from Major League Baseball. Part of those updated protocols allow for facilities that house MiLB teams to follow local health and safety policies as they relate to games and events at their facility. As a result, and in line with current Nebraska and Sarpy County policies, face masks will no longer be a requirement inside Werner Park during games and events at the facility, effective Friday, May 14, 2021. This includes the NSAA Class B State Baseball games to be played at Werner Park beginning on May 15, as well as Omaha Storm Chaser and Union Omaha home games, and any special events held at Werner Park.

Fans will still be required to wear a mask while entering the ballpark and while inside any fully-enclosed space inside Werner Park.

Werner Park will continue to have seating options available for fans to achieve social distancing. To discuss these options, please call the Werner Park Ticket Office at 402-738-5100.

All other current safety protocols at Werner Park, including the clear bag policy, cashless transactions, and increased cleaning, remain in effect. To review all current and updated COVID-19 policies at Werner Park, please visit the COVID-19 page on omahastormchasers.com or unionomaha.com.

The Omaha Storm Chasers return to Werner Park on May 25 to begin a 12-game homestand against the Indianapolis Indians and Iowa Cubs from May 25-June 6. Single game tickets for all games through June are currently on sale and can be purchased online at omahastormchasers.com or by calling the Werner Park ticket office at 402-738-5100.

Union Omaha returns to Werner Park on June 12 against New England Revolution II. Single match tickets for all June home matches are currently on sale and can be purchased online at unionomaha.com or by calling the Werner Park ticket office at 402-738-5100.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.