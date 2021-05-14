Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (4-4) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (3-5)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #9 / Home #4: Indianapolis Indians (4-4) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (3-5)

PROBABLES: RHP James Marvel (0-0, 3.60) vs. RHP Logan Shore (0-1, 13.50)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / My-INDYTV 23

LAST NIGHT: After hitting back-to-back home runs for the second consecutive game in the second inning last night, the Indians surrendered an early 5-0 lead for their first loss of the series against Toledo, 6-5. Mud Hens starter Wily Peralta was booted from the game without recording an out in the second inning, and the bullpen held the Indians to one hit over the next five innings. With two runs in the third, one in the fourth and three in the sixth (one earned), Toledo climbed its way back for the Indians second comeback loss of the season.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Mud Hens face off again tonight in the fourth of a six-game series between the two Triple-A East Midwest division rivals. So far this series has been a battle of the right-handed starters, with tonight being no exception. RHP James Marvel makes his second start of the season for Indianapolis tonight after tossing 5.0 two-run innings on May 7 at Iowa and taking the no-decision. RHP Logan Shore will be looking to bounce back from his first start to the season when he surrendered four runs in 2.2 innings on 5/7 (1) vs. Nashville.

BACK-TO-BACK, AGAIN: With back-to-back home runs from Anthony Alford and Christian Bethancourt, both for their first hits with the Indians this season, the Indians as a team have hit back-to-back home runs in consecutive games twice since 2005. The first two back-to-back jacks in back-to-back games came on July 4 and 5, 2007 vs. Louisville and Norfolk, with both games resulting in Indianapolis wins. The Indians lineup first hit back-to-back home runs in Wednesday's 5-4 win, with Kevin Kramer and Will Craig going back-to-back for the second time since 2019. On May 14, 2007, Chris Aguila and Michael Ryan went back-to-back in the seventh inning vs. Ottawa.

PITCHING PERFORMS: The Indians pitching staff ranks third among Triple-A East teams with a 3.06 ERA (24er/70.2ip). Indianapolis is tied for first place in saves (4, also: Columbus), third in hits allowed (56) and third in least earned runs allowed.

MARVEL-OUS: RHP James Marvel makes second start of the season tonight. The right-handed pitcher spent the entire 2020 campaign at Pittsburgh's Alternate Training Site. During the 2019 season, Marvel stunned in the farm system, leading Pirates minor leaguers in wins (16), ERA (2.94) and strikeouts (136). His 16 wins between Double-A Altoona and Indianapolis also paced all of Minor League Baseball. Marvel was named Pittsburgh's Minor League Pitcher of the Year following the marvelous campaign and made his major league debut on Sept. 8 of that year (L vs. STL: 5.0ip, 4h, 2r, 2er, 2bb, 2k).

CRAIG HOME RUNS CONTINUE: After hitting three home runs in his last two games with Indianapolis, first baseman Will Craig had his contract selected by Pittsburgh yesterday and made a start at first base. Batting eighth in Pittsburgh's lineup, Indy's 2019 leader in home runs launched an opposite field home run for his first major league hit. Craig made his MLB debut with Pittsburgh on 8/27/20 at St. Louis and went 0-for-4 in two games played. He was designated for assignment and outrighted to Indianapolis following the 2020 season.

ROSTER MOVES: RHP Miguel Yajure was recalled by Pittsburgh today and is taking the mound in the Pirates 6:35 PM ET game vs. San Francisco. Yajure has made one start for the Pirates already this season (4/21 [2] @ DET: L, 4.1ip, 4h, 4r, 4er, 2hr, 2bb, 4k) and one start for the Indians (5/9 @ IOW: L, 6.0ip, 4h, 1r, 1er, 2bb, 6k). Indianapolis' roster is now at 25 players out of a 28-man active roster limit.

SWAGGERTY AT THE TOP: Travis Swaggerty, Pittsburgh's No. 14 prospect by Baseball America, has homered to lead off two games so far for the Indians, on Opening Day at Iowa and Victory Field's home opener. Since 2005, Swaggerty and five other batters have hit multiple leadoff home runs in a season, with Brian Bixler hitting a record three leadoff home runs in July alone during the 2009 season. Swaggerty is the first Indians batter to have multiple leadoff bombs in the same season since Kevin Newman and Max Moroff in 2018. In 2019, Swaggerty spent 89 games in the first spot of Bradenton's lineup and compiled a .259 batting average (88-for-340) with six home runs and 26 RBI. Leading off for Bradenton, he hit .266 (46-for-173) with six extra-base hits, 21 RBI and 46 runs scored.

HOME SWEET HOME: The Indians returned to Victory Field Tuesday for the first time in 619 days to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the park opening its gates in 1996. Throughout the past 25 years (beginning on July 11, 1996), the Indians are 926-757 at the corner of West and Maryland Street. The team's best home record during that time came in the first full season at the new ballpark, when it compiled a 49-23 record. The worst record came just a season ago, when the Indians went 32-38 with its first sub-.500 home record since 2003 (35-37).

