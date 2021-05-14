St. Paul Defeats Iowa, Evens Series at Two
May 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES- Iowa didn't waste any time getting on the board, as P.J. Higgins tripled in Rafael Ortega in the top of the first. In the second, Taylor Gushue padded Iowa's lead with a solo home run.
The game stayed locked at 2-0 until the bottom of the fifth inning when St. Paul crushed two home runs, ending the scoreless outing from Iowa starter Kohl Stewart.
Nick Gordon hit a three-run bomb to give the Saints the lead and Brent Rooker followed it with a solo shot. It was Rooker's second home run of the series and third on the season.
Stewart suffered the loss, allowing four earned runs on five hits. He walked two, struck out three and gave up those two home runs over his five innings of work.
Iowa cut the lead to one run in the eighth inning, pushing across a run on a hit by pitch and three consecutive walks from St. Paul pitchers Robinson Leyer and Ian Hamilton.
Trayce Thompson led off the ninth with a single and eventually got to third, but the I-Cubs could not bring him all the way around to tie the game. Danny Coulombe earned his first save of the season, closing out the 4-3 victory for the Saints.
POSTGAME NOTES:
Taylor Gushue stayed hot, going 2-3 with a run, a home run and an RBI. Through four games of the six-game set against St. Paul, Gushue is hitting .467 (7-for-15) with two runs, a double, a home run and seven RBI.
Iowa was 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position tonight, leaving 10 men on base.
For the first time all season for Iowa, the first team to score did not win the game.
Iowa returns to Principal Park Tuesday, May 18 when they host the Omaha Storm Chasers. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from May 14, 2021
- Gordon and Rooker Go Deep as Saints Hang on for 4-3 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Knights Roll Past Tides 5-1 on Friday Night - Charlotte Knights
- St. Paul Defeats Iowa, Evens Series at Two - Iowa Cubs
- Mud Hens Falter as Indians Rally in Eighth Inning - Toledo Mud Hens
- Chasers Fall Short After Clippers' Seven-Run Rally - Omaha Storm Chasers
- After Birthday Message from Family, Colon Homers Herd to Win - Buffalo Bisons
- Four-Run Eighth Caps Indians Comeback Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Redbirds Ride Hot Hitting and Pitching to Victory - Memphis Redbirds
- Garcia Homers in Wings Loss Friday - Rochester Red Wings
- Nashville Issues 10 Walks in Loss to Memphis - Nashville Sounds
- Mets Pitching Shines, But Red Sox Walk off with 2-1 Victory in Ten Innings on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Do Damage in Third Inning, Hold off 'Pigs - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Pigs' scramble early lead in loss to RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jacksonville Clubs Three Home Runs, Takes Seesaw Battle from Durham - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Late Homer Erases O'Brien's Strong Start in 2-1 Loss at Stripers - Louisville Bats
- Wilson Delivers First Walk-Off in Polar Park History - Worcester Red Sox
- Strasburg Scheduled to Rehab with Rochester Sunday - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Edges Durham 6-4 - Durham Bulls
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (4-4) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (3-5) - Indianapolis Indians
- Iowa Cubs Update COVID Protocols for Principal Park - Iowa Cubs
- Blue Jays Sign Reliever Carl Edwards Jr., Assign to Bisons - Buffalo Bisons
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: May 14, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - May 14, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- May 14 Game Notes: Iowa at St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Werner Park Removes Mask Requirement Per MLB Directive - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bisons on the Attack Early in Season - Buffalo Bisons
- Facial Covering Requirements Eliminated at First Horizon Park - Nashville Sounds
- Gwinnett Stripers to Put All Remaining Games on Sale May 18 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Iowa Gets Back on Track with 7-3 Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Bulls Split Twinbill with Jumbo Shrimp - Durham Bulls
- Jacksonville, Durham Split Doubleheader Thursday - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Ober Sharp Again, But Saints Fall to I-Cubs 7-3 - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.