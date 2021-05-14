Iowa Cubs Update COVID Protocols for Principal Park

May 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - On Thursday, May 13, the CDC announced new guidance regarding safe practices for individuals who are fully vaccinated from Covid-19. Later that day, Major League Baseball issued a memo to PDL Clubs removing their requirement of designated "buffer zones" that closed seats around the dugouts, bullpens, and other key areas in minor league parks. Also in that memo, MLB removed their mask mandate and made mask policies subject to local and state guidelines for each team. In accordance with those announcements, the Iowa Cubs announce the following changes to policies at Principal Park:

In conjunction with the City of Des Moines, all non-vaccinated fans are highly encouraged to continue wearing a mask when attending Iowa Cubs games. Wearing a mask will not be required to enter the stadium.

Effective immediately, the zip ties and tarps that were used to close seats will be removed and pod seating will be turned off. Available seats can once again be purchased in any quantity. For the remaining 12 home games in May, all seats will continue to be sold as reserved seats and are available on a first-come, first-served basis any time at iowacubs.com. Capacity in all available skybox suites will increase from 15 to 20 tickets.

MLB has also allowed for the return of on-field promotions as part of the in-game entertainment. Fans can expect to see ceremonial first pitches, a National Anthem singer, and in-game promotions on the field starting with the next home game on Tuesday, May 18 when the I-Cubs host the Omaha Storm Chasers at 6:38. MLB does require that any fan participating in on-field promotions will wear a mask.

Effective for the home stand beginning on Tuesday, June 8, all season ticket holders will be returned to their regularly assigned seats for the rest of the season. At that time, group tickets will be available for all games again, including picnic packages on the Hy-Vee Mezzanine, the Party Deck, and the Left Field Corner. General admission tickets will also be available again starting on June 8. (NOTE: Group and General Admission tickets are not available on Tuesday, July 6).

The Iowa Cubs and Hy-Vee continue to partner to offer vaccinations to all eligible fans on game days at Principal Park. As an added incentive for fans to get vaccinated, the I-Cubs will provide fans a free General Admission ticket to a future game, a hot dog, and a drink (Coke products or beer for those 21 and older) when they get vaccinated at the ballpark next week.

The Iowa Cubs will announce an expanded promotional calendar for the rest of the season and put single-game tickets on sale for the rest of the 2021 season next week. For details, please visit iowacubs.com, sign up for our email newsletter, and follow the I-Cubs on your favorite social media platforms.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.