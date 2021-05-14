Gwinnett Stripers to Put All Remaining Games on Sale May 18
May 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers will put all single-game tickets for June 1 through September 19 on sale at GoStripers.com starting Tuesday, May 18. Under the guidance of Major League Baseball, the Atlanta Braves, and local health officials, Coolray Field will open at full capacity starting June 1.
Buffer zones surrounding the dugouts and bullpens will no longer be required as of June 1. The Stripers will maintain a section of socially-distanced seating in the event fans need more space to feel safe.
Contactless initiatives like Mobile Tickets, the Clear Bag Policy, Cashless Payments, and Digital Gameday Programs will continue throughout the season. All of Coolray Field's health and safety policies can be found at GoStripers.com.
Single-game ticket prices:
Cutwater Club (formerly the Home Plate Club): $30 in advance, $33 day-of-game (food not included)
Dugout Seats: $20 in advance, $23 day-of-game
Infield Box: $17 in advance, $20 day-of-game
Field Box: $15 in advance, $18 day-of-game
General Admission Lawn ("The Bank"): $8 in advance, $11 day-of-game
The Stripers also offer a wide range of Membership Plans, including Full Season, Half Season, 24-Game, and 18-Game Plans. For more information on the benefits of a Stripers Membership, visit GoStripers.com/memberships.
