RailRiders Do Damage in Third Inning, Hold off 'Pigs
May 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders used a five-run third inning and strong work from the bullpen on Friday night in a 6-4 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at PNC Field.
For the third straight night the IronPigs took a 1-0 lead on the RailRiders, this time courtesy of an RBI single from Mickey Moniak against Brian Keller in the top of the first. Lehigh Valley tacked on two more and extended a 3-0 advantage in the second when an error allowed two runs to score.
SWB answered back in the bottom of the third, when Zack Zehner walked and Armando Alvarez followed with a two-run home run against Cristopher Sanchez. That was the start of a five-run outburst for the RailRiders, in which they sent 11 batters to the plate.
Kyle Barraclough (1-0) relieved Keller and logged 1.2 innings of hitless baseball, striking out four. Albert Abreu (1.2 IP) and Adam Warren (2.1 IP) combined to shut out Lehigh Valley as the RailRiders tacked on a run in the fifth on an Andrew Velazquez sacrifice fly to grow the lead to a 6-3.
Luis Garcia allowed a run on two hits in the top of the ninth, but was able to record his third save of the season, and his second in as many nights.
Before the run allowed by Garcia in the ninth, the RailRiders bullpen as a unit had thrown 11.1 consecutive innings without allowing a run. The bullpen has given up only three runs in their last 21.0 innings.
POSTGAME NOTES: Chris Gittens went 0-2 with two walks and a run scored to extend his on-base streak to nine games to start the season... The game featured a combined 18 walks between the teams, the second most in a game this season (21 BB combined on 5/6 at Syracuse)... SWB drew 10 walks in the game, and is averaging 6.2 walks per game.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its six-game series with Lehigh Valley on Saturday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. at PNC Field. LHP Mike Montgomery (0-1, 8.22 ERA) takes the mound for the RailRiders, while the IronPigs call on RHP Adonis Medina (1-0, 4.50 ERA). For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
8-2
