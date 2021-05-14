Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: May 14, 2021

Friday, May 14th 6:35 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (2-7) at Nashville Sounds (5-3) Game 4 of 6

First Horizon Park / Nashville, TN Game #10 of 120 / Road Game #4 of 60

LHP Bernardo Flores, Jr. (0-0, 2.70 ERA) vs LHP Wade LeBlanc (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

MiLB First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Redbirds dropped their second game in as many nights in Nashville, falling to the Sounds (Triple-A affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers) 8-2 on Thursday night. Memphis scored its runs in the fourth on Matt Dean's two-run home run to right field. Dean added a double later in the game for his first two-hit outing of the season. Austin Warner impressed out of the bullpen for the Redbirds, tossing two scoreless and hitless innings with three strikeouts.

Rehabbing with Memphis: Daniel Ponce de Leon started Thursday night's game for the Redbirds, beginning an MLB rehab assignment. The righthander went one successful inning, pitching a scoreless frame with no hits allowed and a strikeout. Ponce de Leon threw 14 pitches, seven of which were strikes. The longtime Cardinals hurler has not pitched with the big club since the end of April due to inflammation in his right shoulder.

Tonight's Starter: LHP Bernardo Flores, Jr. makes his first start of the season tonight. The spectacled pitcher was effective out of the bullpen on Sunday, allowing just one earned run in 3.1 innings with four strikeouts. Flores Jr has appeared once with St. Louis this season, and appeared twice out of the bullpen with the Chicago White Sox in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.

Nashville Starter: LHP Wade LeBlanc is slated to toe the slab for the Sounds tonight. The 36-year-old impressed in his season-opening outing at Toledo last Saturday, tossing three hitless and scoreless innings with four strikeouts and just one walk. The well-traveled pitcher began the season up in the Majors with the Baltimore Orioles. LeBlanc has appeared in 246 career MLB games with eight different franchises over his 13-year career in the bigs.

More-off Please: Max Moroff is putting up video-game type numbers through his first seven games of the season. Moroff is slashing .538/.647/1.115 with four home runs and nine RBI. Moroff has three long balls in his last two games and eight of his nine RBI have come in the last three contests.

Red Hot Rondón: Jose Rondón has been riding a hot streak over the last week. After starting the season without a hit in his first two games, Rondón has hits in seven straight contests. During that stretch, he is 10-31 (.323) with four home runs and 12 RBI.

Looking Ahead: RHP Tommy Parsons is slated to start for Memphis in the penultimate game of the six-game series in Nashville on Saturday night. The 25-year-old has appeared twice for the 'Birds this season, once as a starter and once out of the bullpen. In 8.2 total innings, the Ohio native has surrendered five earned runs on eight hits with 10 strikeouts and six walks.

