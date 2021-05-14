Knights Roll Past Tides 5-1 on Friday Night

May 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Backed by a solid outing from starting pitcher Félix Paulino, the Charlotte Knights beat the Norfolk Tides by a score of 5-1 on Friday night from Truist Field. The win was Charlotte's second-in-a-row and third over their last four games.

Making just his second career Triple-A start, Paulino (1-1, 11.12) tossed five shutout innings en-route to the win. The 26-year-old right-hander allowed just two hits and fanned two batters. Relievers Will Carter and Danny Dopico pitched a scoreless inning each out of the bullpen.

Offensively for the Knights, second baseman Marco Hernández extended his hit streak to a team-best seven consecutive games. Left fielder Blake Rutherford also extended his hit streak to five games. He went 1-for-3 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI.

OF/1B Gavin Sheets reached base three times on the night and recorded his team-high 14th hit on the season. Sheets, who walked twice on Friday, is now batting .350 on the season. As a team, the Knights tallied seven hits on the evening.

The Knights will continue their six-game series against the Tides on Saturday night at 7:04 p.m. with game five from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and CharlotteKnights.com. The game will also air live on My12 WMYT beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Gates for Saturday's game will open at 6:00 p.m. and the Knights will light up the Uptown Charlotte skyline with another thrilling post-game fireworks show presented by Truist.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.