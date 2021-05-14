May 14 Game Notes: Iowa at St. Paul

IOWA CUBS (5-3) @ ST. PAUL SAINTS (3-6)

Friday - 7:05 PM - CHS Field - Saint Paul, MN

RHP Kohl Stewart (0-0, 1.80) vs. LHP Andrew Albers (0-1, 15.75)

TONIGHT'S GAME: Kohl Stewart takes the mound for Iowa, looking for his first win on the season. Opposing him will be lefty Andrew Albers , the first left-handed starter Iowa will face this season.

BIG NUMBERS: In last night's victory over St. Paul, Iowa matched their season-high 12 hits in a single game. The first time the I-Cubs registered 12 hits this season was in the first game of the series, when they scored 11 runs on 12 hits, including four doubles. Last night, Iowa had 10 singles, a double and a home run to compile their 12 hits. Not only did the offense match their season-high 12 hits, the pitching staff also tied their season-high 16 strikeouts. Starter Cory Abbott struck out eight batters in his five innings of work, Tommy Nance followed Abbott with four strikeouts of his own. Adam Morgan struck out one and Ryan Meisinger struck out the side in the ninth to close the game for Iowa. Morgan also spun a scoreless inning the last time Iowa's staff recorded 16 strikeouts, May 7 against Indianapolis.

FIRST WIN: Cory Abbott earned his first victory as an I-Cub last night in just his second Triple-A start against St. Paul. Abbott spun five innings, allowing two runs on four hits. He surrendered three walks while striking out eight, matching his numbers from his first start on May 6 against Indianapolis. The righty struck out at least one batter in every inning he pitched, including striking out the side in the first inning and two of the three batters in the second. Chicago's No. 15 ranked prospect by MLB. com is tied for second in the Triple-A East with 16 total strikeouts in his two starts.

FAMILIAR FACES: Kohl Stewart will start for Iowa tonight in not only his first outing against the Saints, but also his first career appearance against a Twins affiliate. Stewart was drafted fourth overall by Minnesota in 2013 and spent the next seven years in the Twins' system before electing free agency at the end of the 2019 season, so when he takes the mound tonight, he'll be faced with many former teammates. Of the 30 men on St. Paul's roster, Stewart has played alongside ten of them - three in Minnesota in 2019, and the rest in Triple-A Rochester the same year. Of the ten, six are pitchers, leaving four - catcher Tomás Telis, infielder Nick Gordon, and outfielders Jimmy Kerrigan and Brent Rooker - that might face off with Stewart tonight.

HEATING UP: After going 1-for-10 (.100) with four strikeouts in the first series against Indianapolis, Taylor Gushue has gotten hot at the plate. In three games against St. Paul, Gushue is hitting .417 (5-for-12) with a run, a double, six RBI and just one strikeout. The catcher hit .312 (82-for-263) in 74 games for Triple-A Fresno in 2019.

NICE ADDITION: It didn't take Trayce Thompson long to show what he could provide offensively for Iowa this season. The outfielder went 3-for-5 with two runs, a double, a home run and two RBI batting in just his second start for Iowa since Chicago acquired him for cash considerations on Tuesday, May 11. Batting out of the leadoff spot for the I-Cubs in last night's game, he recorded the team's only extra-base hits last night. The two-run homer in the fifth inning was his first long ball of the season. Thompson has recorded 139 home runs in 937 (3,625 at-bats) games in the minor leagues and 22 home runs in 202 (535 at-bats) major league games over his 12-year career.

HOLDING IT DOWN: As a unit, the Iowa Cubs pitching staff has been lights out through eight games this season. In Triple-A standings, they are currently ranked second in ERA (2.88), first in hits allowed (39), tied for first in runs allowed (24), tied for second in earned runs allowed (23) and tied for fifth overall with 92 strikeouts. Their 92 strikeouts puts them tied for first with teams that have also just played eight games so far. The bullpen has been credited with the decision in three of the I-Cubs five wins this season. The 'pen currently holds a 3-0 record with a 2.23 (8 ER / 32.1 IP) ERA and has allowed 18 hits. They also have surrendered 13 walks compared to 45 strikeouts, giving up four home runs.

AGAINST ST. PAUL: Iowa took a 2-1 series lead over St. Paul with a 7-3 victory in last night's game. Iowa has outscored the Saints 19-10 over the first three games of the six-game set.

THE TREND CONTINUES: In all eight games of Iowa's season, the team that has scored first has come out victorious. Trayce Thompson's two-run blast in the top of the fifth gave Iowa the lead in last night's game.

SHORT HOPS: Lefty Andrew Albers, St. Paul's starter tonight, will be the first left-hander Iowa has faced this season...In 2019, the I-Cubs were 19-16 against southpaws...Abiatal Avelino went 1-for-4 last night, extending his hitting streak to seven games.

