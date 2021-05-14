Chasers Fall Short After Clippers' Seven-Run Rally

May 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Leading, 7-4, in the eighth inning, Omaha Storm Chasers right-hander Collin Snider allowed seven runs on six hits-including a go-ahead grand slam-to allow the Columbus Clippers to come from behind and win, 10-7.

After allowing a leadoff double to Oscar Mercado, Snider (Loss, 0-1) yielded back-to-back home runs on back-to-back pitches to Daniel Johnson and Owen Miller, trimming the Omaha (6-4) lead to 7-6. Next, following two walks and a single to load the bases, Snider surrendered a go-ahead grand slam to Ryan Lavarnway that gave Columbus (6-3) a 10-7 advantage. Catcher Nate Esposito entered to pitch two batters later and recorded the final three outs of the inning. It was the first time the Storm Chasers had a position player pitch since Chase d'Arnaud on Aug. 2, 2019 in a 23-8 loss at Reno.

Right-hander Blake Parker (Save, 3) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for the Clippers to secure the win.

The Chasers scored first, plating two runs on a bases-loaded RBI single by catcher Meibrys Viloria in the top of the first inning against left-hander Scott Moss. The Clippers fought back in the third, taking a 3-2 lead on back-to-back home runs on back-to-back pitches from left-hander Jake Kalish, one by Bobby Bradley and another by Gabriel Arias.

Omaha tied the game in the sixth, when outfielder Anderson Miller crushed a solo shot off of right-hander Robert Broom on the first pitch of the inning. Miller finished the game 3-for-4 with a home run and a walk.

The Chasers took the lead in the seventh and extended their lead in the top of the eighth. In the seventh, outfielder Kyle Isbel led off with a triple and scored on an RBI double by Ryan McBroom, who later scored on a fielder's choice. In the eighth, Omaha loaded the bases on two walks and a bunt single from infielder Alcides Escobar against left-hander Anthony Gose (Win, 1-0) before scratching across two runs on a bases-loaded walk by infielder Lucius Fox and a passed ball.

Omaha drew a season-high 10 walks in the game also left 10 runners on base, including leaving multiple runners on base in the first, second, third, and eighth innings.

The Storm Chasers continue their series against the Clippers on Saturday, when right-hander Jackson Kowar (2-0, 0.87) faces right-hander Eli Morgan (0-0, 8.10). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT and coverage begins with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show at 5:45 p.m. CT on 1180 The Zone.

Following this week's six-game series in Columbus, the Omaha Storm Chasers visit Principal Park in Des Moines, IA, for a six-game series with the Iowa Cubs before returning to Werner Park on May 25 to begin a 12-game homestand against the Indianapolis Indians and Iowa Cubs from May 25-June 6. For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.