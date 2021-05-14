Mets Pitching Shines, But Red Sox Walk off with 2-1 Victory in Ten Innings on Friday Night

May 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Syracuse Mets News Release







The Syracuse Mets and Worcester Red Sox played their first extra-inning game of the season with the Red Sox winning on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the tenth inning, 2-1, on Friday night at Polar Park in Worcester, MA.

With the game tied, 1-1, in the top of the tenth inning, Syracuse had Quinn Brodey start the frame at second base because of the extra-inning rule implemented in the minor leagues beginning in 2018. Drew Ferguson walked to lead off. Brodey then advanced to third base and Ferguson to second on a Cody Bohanek sacrifice bunt. The Red Sox intentionally walked Johneshwy Fargas to load the bases. Martin Cervenka popped out and Brandon Drury grounded out, ending the half inning.

In the bottom of the tenth, Jett Bandy started at second base for Worcester. Bandy moved to third on a Jarren Duran groundout to second base. The Mets then intentionally walked both Danny Santana and Chris Herrmann to load the bases. Yairo Munoz popped out for the second out. Marcus Wilson came to the plate and worked a full count. The 3-2 pitch was inside to Wilson for ball four, walking in the game-winning run for a 2-1 Red Sox win.

Worcester (5-5) scored the game's first run in the second inning. Wilson led off with a home run to center field to put the Red Sox in front, 1-0.

Syracuse (2-8) struggled to score and didn't have a hit through the game's first six innings. That changed in the seventh. With one out, Quinn Brodey homered over the 22-foot-high Worcester Wall in right field, tying the game, 1-1.

While the Mets would manage just one more hit the rest of the game, Syracuse's pitching was masterful. Starter Jordan Yamamoto struck out eight batters in four and 1/3 innings on the mound, allowing just four hits and one run. Relievers Trevor Hildenberger, Arodys Vizcaíno, and Yennsy Díaz combined to throw 4 and 2/3 innings of one-hit, scoreless baseball while walking just one batter and striking out nine. Stephen Nogosek was on the mound for the Mets in the tenth, striking out one batter. The run that scored is an unearned run.

Syracuse and Worcester meet again on Saturday. Right-hander Jerad Eickhoff will be on the mound for the Mets opposite right-hander Ryan Weber for the Red Sox. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.