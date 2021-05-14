Facial Covering Requirements Eliminated at First Horizon Park

NASHVILLE - Effective immediately, facial coverings for all areas at First Horizon Park are no longer required. The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club had been adhering to the Fan Attendance Policy put forth by Major League Baseball which was eliminated yesterday.

Additionally, Major League Baseball has lifted the "buffer zones" guideline which had prevented fans from sitting in the majority of the first two rows at First Horizon Park. Tickets for all remaining 2021 home games are on sale now, including premium and group tickets.

Fans who wish to remain in socially distanced seats can purchase tickets in sections 104, 113, 118 and/or 121. The sections will be "pod style" seating only with tickets available in groups of two, four or six. All tickets in socially distanced sections are subject to availability.

For more health and safety details, please visit https://www.milb.com/nashville/ballpark/safety.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

