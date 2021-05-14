Facial Covering Requirements Eliminated at First Horizon Park
May 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - Effective immediately, facial coverings for all areas at First Horizon Park are no longer required. The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club had been adhering to the Fan Attendance Policy put forth by Major League Baseball which was eliminated yesterday.
Additionally, Major League Baseball has lifted the "buffer zones" guideline which had prevented fans from sitting in the majority of the first two rows at First Horizon Park. Tickets for all remaining 2021 home games are on sale now, including premium and group tickets.
Fans who wish to remain in socially distanced seats can purchase tickets in sections 104, 113, 118 and/or 121. The sections will be "pod style" seating only with tickets available in groups of two, four or six. All tickets in socially distanced sections are subject to availability.
For more health and safety details, please visit https://www.milb.com/nashville/ballpark/safety.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from May 14, 2021
- Facial Covering Requirements Eliminated at First Horizon Park - Nashville Sounds
- Gwinnett Stripers to Put All Remaining Games on Sale May 18 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Iowa Gets Back on Track with 7-3 Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Bulls Split Twinbill with Jumbo Shrimp - Durham Bulls
- Jacksonville, Durham Split Doubleheader Thursday - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Ober Sharp Again, But Saints Fall to I-Cubs 7-3 - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville Sounds Stories
- Facial Covering Requirements Eliminated at First Horizon Park
- Pitcher Bubba Derby Homers in Nashville's Second Straight Win
- Christian Yelich Set to Join Sounds on MLB Rehab Assignment Friday
- Nashville Sounds and Folds of Honor Announce Rock-N-Jock Celebrity Softball Game on June 3
- Nashville Scores a Season-High Nine Runs in Win over Memphis