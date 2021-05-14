Blue Jays Sign Reliever Carl Edwards Jr., Assign to Bisons

May 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Toronto Blue Jays today announced that they have signed RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (CJ) to a minor league contract. The 29-year old righty has reported to the Buffalo Bisons and is active for tonight's game against the Red Wings in Trenton.

Edwards opened the season in the Braves organization, making one appearance with the Gwinnett Stripers (1.0IP, BB, 3K) before being promoted to Atlanta to make one more appearance (0.1IP, 3H, 3R, BB, K). He was designated for assignment on Monday and chose free agency.

Edwards has made 200 appearances in his Major League career with the Cubs, Padres, Mariners and Braves with a 3.68 ERA and 243 strikeouts in only 181.0 innings of work. He made a career-best 73 relief appearances with Chicago in 2017, going 5-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 66.1 innings of work that season.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.