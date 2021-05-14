Blue Jays Sign Reliever Carl Edwards Jr., Assign to Bisons
May 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Toronto Blue Jays today announced that they have signed RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (CJ) to a minor league contract. The 29-year old righty has reported to the Buffalo Bisons and is active for tonight's game against the Red Wings in Trenton.
Edwards opened the season in the Braves organization, making one appearance with the Gwinnett Stripers (1.0IP, BB, 3K) before being promoted to Atlanta to make one more appearance (0.1IP, 3H, 3R, BB, K). He was designated for assignment on Monday and chose free agency.
Edwards has made 200 appearances in his Major League career with the Cubs, Padres, Mariners and Braves with a 3.68 ERA and 243 strikeouts in only 181.0 innings of work. He made a career-best 73 relief appearances with Chicago in 2017, going 5-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 66.1 innings of work that season.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from May 14, 2021
- Blue Jays Sign Reliever Carl Edwards Jr., Assign to Bisons - Buffalo Bisons
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: May 14, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - May 14, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- May 14 Game Notes: Iowa at St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Werner Park Removes Mask Requirement Per MLB Directive - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bisons on the Attack Early in Season - Buffalo Bisons
- Facial Covering Requirements Eliminated at First Horizon Park - Nashville Sounds
- Gwinnett Stripers to Put All Remaining Games on Sale May 18 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Iowa Gets Back on Track with 7-3 Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Bulls Split Twinbill with Jumbo Shrimp - Durham Bulls
- Jacksonville, Durham Split Doubleheader Thursday - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Ober Sharp Again, But Saints Fall to I-Cubs 7-3 - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.