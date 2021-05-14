SWB RailRiders Game Notes - May 14, 2021

May 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (6-3) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (7-2)

LHP Cristopher Sánchez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Brian Keller (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

| Game 10 | Home Game 4 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | May 14, 2021 | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

LET'S GET IT STARTED (IN HERE): After posting a 6.75 ERA (15 ER/20.0 IP) in the season-opening series at Syracuse, RailRiders starting pitchers have been much better at PNC Field through two games. Deivi García, Brody Koerner and Nick Green have combined for a 1.45 ERA (2 ER/12.1 IP) in this series against Lehigh Valley. With a small sample size of eight games played, the last two games have dropped RailRiders' starters ERA down to 4.73, while the overall staff ERA has fallen from 6.24 entering Tuesday's home opener, to 4.50. In 2019, SWB posted a 4.98 ERA at home in 71 games, and 4.94 overall.

DINGER ALERT: After shattering the SWB franchise record with 212 home runs in 2019 (previously 164 in 1998), the RailRiders are at it again, hitting 15 home runs in the team's first six games. However, the RailRiders did not hit a home run in their two games at PNC Field this season, but Robinson Chirinos'4th-inning blast off David Parkinson on Thursday night changed that. Nonetheless, the 16 round-trippers hit by SWB puts the club in fourth place in the Triple-A East League, trailing Durham (20), Gwinnett (17) and Nashville (17). The RailRiders are tied for fifth in minor league baseball in home runs and are one of six teams who have hit at least 15 long balls. Incredibly, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs only hit two home runs thus far, the fewest of any Triple-A team. Only two MiLB teams (Fresno, 1 and South Bend, 0) have hit fewer than the IronPigs.

SUPER BASH BROTHERS: RailRiders first baseman Chris Gittens is off to one of the hottest starts in minor league baseball, and enters Friday fifth in the Triple-A East League in OPS (1.263). He is one of two SWB players in the top-10 in the league, joined by Trey Amburgey (3rd, 1.478). However, by the metric weighted On-Base Average (wOBA), Gittens is fifth in all of Triple-A East (.531), trailing Jesús Sánchez of Jacksonville (1st, .729). Sánchez also paces the circuit in OPS (1.779). wOBA is a metric which more accurately weighs on-base percentage and slugging to measure a player's total offensive contributions, with leaderboards found at Fangraphs. By wOBA, Amburgey (.608) ranks fourth among hitters in the league, though he does not appear on the leaderboard due to his current status on the 7-day Injured List.

THREE DOZEN SIDES OF BACON: The COVID-19 pandemic has created one of the most unusual season schedules in the history of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre franchise. With the season beginning a full month later than traditional, all teams in the Triple-A East League will play 120-game schedules. The RailRiders, along with the rest of the Northeast Division teams, will exclusively play teams within the division. This leads to a schedule where SWB plays the rival Lehigh Valley IronPigs an unprecedented 36 times. The RailRiders currently lead the 2021 IronRail Series 2-1.

MARATHON MEN: The RailRiders played their longest 9-inning game in franchise history on Thursday at Syracuse, clocking in at 4:09. That surpassed the previous record of 4:04, when the then-Red Barons locked horns with the Pawtucket Red Sox on Sept. 1, 2000. Thursday's game also featured 13 walks by SWB pitchers, three shy of the club record set against Tidewater in 1991. Early in the season, it stands as the longest game in Triple-A East League history, but wasn't even the longest 9-inning game in minor league baseball on May 6. That distinction belongs to the Lake County Captains (High-A, CLE) and Lansing Lugnuts (High-A, OAK) who completed a 7-6 Captains win in 4:18. Not to be out-done, the RailRiders and Mets game on Sunday, May 9 lasted 4:03, making it the third-longest game in franchise history.

AIN'T NO PARTY LIKE A MOOSIC PARTY: Tuesday's RailRiders home opener was Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's first game at PNC Field since Game 3 of the First Round of the IL Playoffs vs. Durham on Sept. 7, 2019. The span of 612 days between games at home in NEPA is the longest in franchise history, surpassing the 577-day streak from Sept. 5, 2011 - April 4, 2013 when SWB played the entire 2012 season away from Moosic owing to renovations at PNC Field. In 2019, the RailRiders were 45-26 (.634) at home, and are 213-142 (.600) at PNC Field since the beginning of the 2015 season, and sport an average season record of approximately 42-28.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.