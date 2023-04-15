Weiland Parrish Activated off Injured Reserve
April 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Saturday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that forward Weiland Parrish has been activated off injured reserve. Additionally, forward Rory Kerins was placed on IR.
Parrish has played in 20 games for Rapid City this season and has three goals and six assists. He joined the Rush in January from the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers, where he skated in 23 games and had 10 goals and 29 assists. He also played one game for the Kalamazoo Wings prior to his time with Rapid City
Kerins left Rapid City's 4-1 loss on Saturday in the first period. He has played 38 games this year for the Rush and has 17 goals and 20 assists.
The Rush wrap up their season on Saturday night with a matchup with the Idaho Steelheads. It's Racing Night and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.
