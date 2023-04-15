Growlers Downed 6-2 by Royals

The Newfoundland Growlers finished up their regular season in a tough 6-2 defeat to the Reading Royals on Saturday night at Santander Arena.

Isaac Johnson and Nolan Walker got the Growler goals while six different Royals skaters found the back of the net.

Newfoundland await the result of tomorrow afternoon's meeting between the Worcester Railers and Adirondack Thunder to determine their opponent for round one of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Three Stars:

1. REA - D. Paliani

2. REA - R. Cook

3. REA - Z. Wisdom

