Game Preview: Tonight's Game against Wichita Is Sold Out

April 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans try to score against the Wichita Thunder

(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey) Allen Americans try to score against the Wichita Thunder(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Wichita Thunder tonight in the second game of a back-to-back. Tonight is Fan Appreciation Night in Allen! The game is officially SOLD OUT!

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:45 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: TBD

One-point clinches second place: The Americans failed to clinch second place in the Mountain Division for a second straight game after a 3-1 loss to Wichita on Friday night in Kansas. The Thunder scored twice in the opening period and then added an empty net goal late in the third. The Americans only goal came from Stefan Fournier in the first period with the assist going to Aidan Brown.

Dropped to 4th: The Americans have dropped to fourth overall on the power play after an 0-for-5 on Friday night. They were ranked first overall coming into Wednesday night's game but slipped three spots in the ranking (24.3%).

Finlay returns: Liam Finlay returned on Friday night after missing six straight games with a lower body injury. He is fourth on the team in scoring with 68 points in 52 games. He was named part of the All-ECHL Rookie Team this week.

Grant Hebert injury: Americans rookie forward Grant Hebert missed Friday night's game with a lower body injury. He could miss a week or longer. In 37 games this season he has 26 points (8 goals and 18 assists).

Leading against Wichita: Americans forward Jack Combs leads the way for Allen against Wichita this season with 15 points (7 goals and 8 assists). Combs is second in the league in scoring with 93 points.

Thunder need help: The Wichita Thunder can claim a playoff spot with a win tonight over the Americans and a loss by Utah. If both teams win tonight, Utah will get the fourth and final playoff spot due to more regulation wins. Rapid City was eliminated on Friday night.

ECHL Player of the Week: Allen Americans rookie forward Hank Crone had 13 points last week in four games as the Americans went 3-0-1. Crone leads the ECHL in points with 105. He is the first player since Chad Costello to reach the 100-point mark. He is one goal shy of 50 (49), with two games left in the regular season.

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans:

Home: 17-15-2-1

Away: 19-17-0-0

Overall: 36-32-2-1

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (49) Hank Crone

Assists: (57) Jack Combs

Points: (105) Hank Crone

+/-: (+10) Kris Myllari

PIM: (190) Mikael Robidoux

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 23-9-4-0

Road: 10-23-2-0

Overall: 33-32-6-0

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (31) Michal Stinil

Assists: (48) Michal Stinil

Points: (79) Michal Stinil

+/-: (+9) *Dylan Macpherson

PIM: (192) Mark Liwiski

*In the AHL

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.