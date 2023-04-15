Thunder Finishes Regular Season Tonight in Allen

ALLEN, TX - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes the regular season tonight at 7:05 p.m. in Texas against the Allen Americans.

This is the 14th and final meeting of the year between the Thunder and the Americans. Wichita is 7-5-1 this season against Allen. All-time, the Thunder are 55-84-13 against the Americans and 26-47-6 on the road against Allen.

Last night, Wichita kept its playoff hopes alive with a 3-1 win at home against Allen. Jay Dickman and Jake Wahlin led the way with a goal and an assist. Trevor Gorsuch was outstanding in net, stopping 40 shots to improve to 3-1-0 since coming to Wichita.

The Thunder heads into Game 72 with a chance to still make it to the postseason. Wichita needs to win against Allen and get some help from Tulsa, who closes its season in Utah. The Grizzlies own the tie-breaker over the Thunder, which means if both teams finish with 74 points, Utah will earn the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division.

Michal Stinil extended his point-streak last night with his 31st goal of the season. He has points in five-straight games and points in 10 of his last 11. Stinil also has three goals over his last two games. He also leads the Thunder for most points (79) in ECHL history since Wichita joined the league.

Dickman has also been red hot as of late. He has points in six of his last seven outings. He also set a new career-high with 60 points and needs four assists to equal his career-high in that category.

Jack Combs leads the Americans with 15 points (7g, 8a) in 13 games against the Thunder this season. Hank Crone is second with 13 points (5g, 8a). Michal Stinil leads the Thunder with 14 points (5g, 9a) against Allen. Brayden Watts is second with 13 points (5g, 8a).

THUNDERBOLTS...Cole MacDonald is second in points for defenseman with 53, tied for first in assists for defenseman with 43, first for defenseman with seven goals, power play assists with 27 and power play points with 34...Mark Liwiski is third in the league in penalty minutes (192)...Wichita is fifth in the league in average penalty minutes per game (17.04)...Wichita is 22-8-3 when scoring first...Wichita is second at home on the power play (26.9%)...Wichita is second in the league on the penalty kill (84.6%)...

ALLEN NOTES - Hank Crone and Liam Finlay were selected to the All-Rookie Team...Kevin Mandolese and Zachary Massicotte were sent to Allen from Belleville earlier this week...Hank Crone (49), Colton Hargrove (39) and Jack Combs (36) are in the top five in goals...

