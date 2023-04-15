Oilers Fall to Grizzlies in Final Game of 2022-23

April 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 5-0 to the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Keaton Jameson opened the scoring early with an unassisted goal 2:09 into the contest, giving Utah 1-0 lead. Cameron Wright scored his fourth of the week with 3:27 left in the opening period, extending the Grizzlies lead to 2-0 heading into the middle frame.

Brandon Cutler scored his second in as many games with one second remaining in the middle period, putting Utah up 3-0.

Wright notched his second of the game 3:23 into the third period for a 4-0 Grizzlies' lead. Luke Martin tallied his 10th of the season with 3:03 remaining, closing the score 5-0.

Saturday's game was the final contest of the 2022-23 season. The Oilers annual Season Ending Season Ticket Holder Party is Tuesday, April 18 at the BOK Center.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.