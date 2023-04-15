Oilers Fall to Grizzlies in Final Game of 2022-23
April 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 5-0 to the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday night.
Keaton Jameson opened the scoring early with an unassisted goal 2:09 into the contest, giving Utah 1-0 lead. Cameron Wright scored his fourth of the week with 3:27 left in the opening period, extending the Grizzlies lead to 2-0 heading into the middle frame.
Brandon Cutler scored his second in as many games with one second remaining in the middle period, putting Utah up 3-0.
Wright notched his second of the game 3:23 into the third period for a 4-0 Grizzlies' lead. Luke Martin tallied his 10th of the season with 3:03 remaining, closing the score 5-0.
Saturday's game was the final contest of the 2022-23 season. The Oilers annual Season Ending Season Ticket Holder Party is Tuesday, April 18 at the BOK Center.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 15, 2023
- Cyclones Finish Historic 2022-23 Regular Season - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Wichita Drops Regular Season Finale in a Shootout - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Fall to Grizzlies in Final Game of 2022-23 - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Knotch Trio in 2nd, Walleye Surge Back at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nearly 4000 Fans Watch Nardella Hat Trick, Landers 4-2 Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Down to Must-Win Game on Sunday - Worcester Railers HC
- Toledo Escapes Three-Goal Deficit to Win on Goaldiggers Tribute Night - Toledo Walleye
- Heartlanders Take Season Finale, 4-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Sylvester Scores 38th of Season; Gladiators Lose Final Game - Atlanta Gladiators
- Biggest Crowd of Season Lifts Everblades to Win - Florida Everblades
- Playoff Spot on the Line Sunday After 5-1 Victory - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Downed 6-2 by Royals - Newfoundland Growlers
- Stingrays Clinch the South Division Behind Shootout Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Kelly Cup Playoff Schedule for First Round - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Admirals Can't Solve DiPietro More Than Twice, Drop Contest to Maine - Norfolk Admirals
- Seven Different Goal Scorers Lift Mariners over Admirals - Maine Mariners
- Weiland Parrish Activated off Injured Reserve - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - April 15 - ECHL
- Thunder Finishes Regular Season Tonight in Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Adam Carlson Named 2023 Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award Winner - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Preview: Tonight's Game against Wichita Is Sold Out - Allen Americans
- Mavericks Have Chance to Secure Home-Ice Advantage in Regular Season Finale Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Grizzlies Gameday: Playoff Spot on the Line at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Round out Regular Season, Honor Fans on Fandemonium Night - Reading Royals
- Gorsuch Spectacular in Win vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Grizz Defeat the Oilers 5-3 at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.