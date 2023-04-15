Admirals Can't Solve DiPietro More Than Twice, Drop Contest to Maine

Maine was in control from start to finish on Saturday night, collecting the first goal just 30 seconds into the contest. Maine added two more goals in the opening period to take a commanding three-goal lead heading into the second period. Norfolk was able to get the lone goal in the period on a shot by Danny Katic to get them on the board. The third period saw an explosion of offense, with Maine erupting for four goals. Mathieu Roy added another goal for the Admirals with 6:28 left to play. But at the game's final horn, the Mariners collected seven goals to Norfolk's two.

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS

Danny Katic - With the first goal for the Admirals on Saturday night, Katic provided momentum in the second period. He has the second most points on the team with 40 and leads the team in goals with 18.

Mathieu Roy - With the second goal on the night for Norfolk, Roy continues to establish himself as the strong, veteran presence that was much-needed in December. In 47 games, Roy has collected 27 points.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Admirals play the final game of the season tomorrow afternoon at 3 pm against the Maine Mariners. Pregame coverage will begin at 2:40 PM on the Admirals Broadcast Network.

