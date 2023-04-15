Adam Carlson Named 2023 Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award Winner

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced pregame on Friday that goaltender Adam Carlson is the 2023 recipient of the Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award, the organization's highest individual honor.

Jarvis played for the Rush for two seasons, both as a member of the first-ever Rush team in 2008-09 and the CHL championship-winning Rapid City squad in 2009-10. He tragically passed away in an accident on January 31, 2016, at the age of 31. The Rush organization created the Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award following his death. It is presented to a Rush player at the end of each season. The award goes to the player that best exemplifies the qualities of Blaine Jarvis, both on and off the ice; professionalism, perseverance, determination, commitment to the game, work ethic, and excellence in both the locker room and community.

"This is a big time award for a big time player, person and human," Rush head coach and general manager Scott Burt said. "Adam has been great in the community and has given his all to the Rush family. He's a fixture in this area and loves it here. This was a no brainer this season."

Carlson has rebounded after missing the entire 2021-22 season following knee surgery. For the season, he has appeared in 34 games and is 15-15-1-0 with a 3.24 goals against average and .898 save percentage. After a slow start, Carlson has been a steady presence since the turn of the new year. Since the calendar flipped to 2023, he is 14-8-1-0 with a 2.91 GAA and a .910 save percentage.

"I am humbled and honored to be receiving the 2023 Blaine Jarvis award," Carlson said. "A team and city like Rapid, that has embraced [my fiancée] Allison and I the way they have, makes it easy to compete and give back in any way possible. On the ice, in the locker room, behind the bench, in the community and in the river. Thank you, for this wonderful honor."

Carlson has been a constant presence in the community and in interacting with fans throughout his time with the Rush. Long a fan favorite for his play in net, he has continued to connect with fans on a personal level throughout his time in the Black Hills. He has embraced the area to the level that he and his fiancée are getting married this summer in nearby Spearfish.

This is the seventh time the award has been handed out. Twice it was awarded to former teammates of Jarvis's. Danny Battochio was the first recipient in 2016, Riley Weselowski won it in 2017, Josh Elmes in 2018, Cedric Montminy in 2019, Tyler Coulter was the winner in 2020 and it went to Logan Nelson in 2022. Carlson has been a teammate of every recipient except for Battochio, who he has worked with for multiple seasons in Battochio's capacity as a goalie coach.

Carlson first joined the Rush in the 2018-19 season and has appeared in 111 games during his time with Rapid City. He is third all-time in franchise history in games played by a goaltender, trailing only Battochio (254) and Tim Boron (143).

Carlson was presented the Heart and Soul award by Burt, prior to Rapid City's penultimate regular season game on Friday, a 4-1 loss against the Idaho Steelheads. He was joined in the pregame ceremony by his fiancée and his parents, John and Lisa.

The Rush finish their regular season on Saturday night against Idaho. It's Racing Night and there is a pregame car show to take place from 12:00 - 4:00 p.m. in lot E5 outside The Monument. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

