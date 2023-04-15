ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #980, South Carolina at Greenville, on April 14.

South Carolina's Chaz Reddekopp has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for spearing at 15:18 of the third period.

Reddekopp will miss South Carolina's game vs. Jacksonville tonight (April 15) and the team's first game in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Greenville's Justin Nachbaur has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for spearing at 15:18 of the third period.

Nachbaur will miss Greenville's first two games of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

