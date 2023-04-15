Swamp Rabbits Announce Kelly Cup Playoff Schedule for First Round

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today the team's game schedule for the First Round of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Godwin Lightning Protection against the Jacksonville Icemen.

Greenville, the third seeded team in the South Division, meets with the with the second seeded Icemen following Jacksonville overtime loss to the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday night.

The Swamp Rabbits will play Game 3, Game 4, and Game 5, if necessary, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

First Round Schedule: (Bold dates are home)

Game 1: Friday, April 21, at 7:00 p.m. - Jacksonville, FL

Game 2: Sunday, April 23, at 5:00 p.m. - Jacksonville, FL

Game 3: Tuesday, April 25, at 7:00 p.m. - Greenville, SC

Game 4: Friday, April 28, at 7:00 p.m. - Greenville, SC

Game 5 (if necessary): Saturday, April 29, at 7:00 p.m. - Greenville, SC

Game 6 (if necessary) : Sunday, April 23, at 5:00 p.m. - Jacksonville, FL

Game 7 (if necessary): Friday, April 21, at 7:00 p.m. - Jacksonville, FL

Single Game tickets for the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs will be available for purchase beginning on Monday, April 17.

The Swamp Rabbits finished the regular season on Friday night with a 7-1 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays to take conclude the 72-game campaign with a record of 40-23-8-1. The team's postseason berth is the third consecutive Kelly Cup Playoffs appearance under Head Coach Andrew Lord.

Tickets for all Swamp Rabbits home games can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or buy calling (864) 674-7825.

