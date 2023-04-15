Mavericks Have Chance to Secure Home-Ice Advantage in Regular Season Finale Tonight

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Fresh off clinching their first postseason appearance in four seasons last night, the Kansas City Mavericks wrap up the regular season tonight at 7:05 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena with a chance to secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Tonight's game is the 36th and final regular season home game and will be Fan Appreciation Night.

Kansas City defeated Cincinnati, 5-2, last night to clinch their first postseason berth since the 2018-19 season. Rookies playing in their first month of professional hockey scored four of the five goals and goaltender Shane Starrett recorded another shutdown performance. Starrett has been the ECHL's top goaltender in the month of April and one of the league's iron men, playing in 53 games this season.

A huge crowd is expected tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena as we are just days away from postseason hockey returning to Kansas City. The Mavericks have the second-fewest home losses in the ECHL this season as Cable Dahmer Arena is one of the best home-ice advantages in the league.

