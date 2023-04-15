Grizzlies Gameday: Playoff Spot on the Line at Maverik Center

Utah can clinch a berth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs on Saturday if:

Utah wins OR Wichita loses in regulation OR Utah loses in overtime/shootout AND Wichita loses

Tulsa Oilers (22-40-8-1, 53 points, .373 Win %) @ Utah Grizzlies (34-33-4, 72 points, .507 Win %)

Saturday, April 15, 2023. 7:10 pm. Venue: Maverik Center

Broadcast: Video: FloHockey.TV - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/7761434-2023-tulsa-oilers-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio: youtube.com/UTAHGRIZZLIES.

It's the last game of the regular season as the Grizzlies pursue a playoff spot on Fan Appreciation Night. Utah clinches a playoff spot with a win over Tulsa or if Wichita loses to Allen. Jordan Martel has a point in 9 straight games and a goal in 8 of his last 9. Martel has 20 points (11 goals, 9 assists) in his last 12 games. Cameron Wright has a point in 18 of his last 24 games. Wright is tied for the league lead with 9 game winning goals. Utah has scored 108 goals over their last 27 games for an average of 4.00 per game.

This Week's Games

April 12 - Tulsa 1 Utah 5 - Kyle Mayhew, Jordan Martel and Cameron Wright each scored 1 goal and 1 assist in Utah's 5-1 win over Tulsa on Wednesday night. Kyle Betts had 2 assists in his first game back after spending most of the season with the AHL's Belleville Senators. Utah outshot Tulsa 44 to 26.

April 14 - Tulsa 3 Utah 5 - Cameron Wright scored the game winning goal 17:15 into the third period. Wright had 2 goals. Tarun Fizer had 2 goals and 1 assist. Jordan Martel had 3 assists. Kyle Betts had 2 assists. Brandon Cutler had 1 goal and 1 assist. Utah was 3 for 6 on the power play and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. Tulsa's Blake McLaughlin scored 2 goals.

Saturday - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Fan Appreciation Night.

You can catch every game on FloHockey and audio on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

All Times Mountain.

- The Grizzlies are 5 for 10 on the power play in the series.

- The Grizz have outshot Tulsa 81 to 60 in the first 2 games of the series.

- Jordan Martel has 8 points vs Tulsa this season (2 goals, 6 assists). Cameron Wright has 5 goals and 1 assist vs Tulsa. Brandon Cutler has 2 goals and 3 assists vs Tulsa.

- Tulsa's Blake McLaughlin has 4 goals in 5 games vs Utah this season. McLaughlin has 3 goals in the first 2 games of the 3 game set at Maverik Center.

Mountain Division Playoff Picture

Utah is tied for 4th with Wichita in the Mountain division standings with 72 standings points. Utah has 29 wins in regulation, which is the league's number one tie-breaker. Utah has the advantage over Kansas City (28) and Wichita (24). Allen became the second team in the Mountain division to clinch a playoff spot after they defeated Tulsa 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City has 74 points and are in 3rd place in the Mountain Division, 2 points ahead of Utah and Wichita.

Mountain Division Games Tonight

Cincinnati (47-15-6-3) at Kansas City (33-30-6-2). 6:05 pm MST. - KC is 20-8-6-1 at home this season.

Wichita (33-32-6) at Allen (36-32-2-1). 6:05 pm MST. Wichita and Utah are both 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

Idaho (57-11-1-2) at Rapid City (33-34-4). 7:05 pm MST. Idaho broke a league regular season record with their 57th win last night as they beat the Rush 4-1. Idaho also broke a league record for standings points as they now have 117.

Tulsa (22-40-8-1) at Utah (34-33-4). 7:10 pm MST. Utah is 4-1 vs Tulsa this season.

Grizzlies Standouts

Jordan Martel has a point in 9 straight games and a goal in 8 of his last 9. "The Rooster" has 20 points (11 goals, 9 assists) in his last 12 games. Martel has a point in 14 of his last 16 games (12 goals, 13 assists). Martel is a +12 in his last 12 games. Martel is a +14 in 44 games with Utah.

Tarun Fizer has 9 goals in his last 16 games. Fizer is tied for the club lead with 27 goals and he leads the team with 12 power play goals. The 27 goals are tied for 4th among all league rookies.

Cameron Wright is tied for the league lead with 9 game winning goals. Wright leads all rookies with 277 shots (4th overall). Wright leads the Grizzlies with 15 multiple point games. Wright has 12 points (6 goals, 6 assists) in his last 9 games. Cameron is tied for 5th among league rookies with 60 points.

Keaton Jameson has a point in 8 of his last 11 games.

Dylan Fitze has 7 points in his last 8 games (2 goals, 5 assists). Fitze is 4th on the Grizzlies with 17 goals.

Aaron Thow had 5 goals and 3 assists and was a +10 in 5 games vs Wichita this season. Thow is a +15 in his last 27 games.

Brandon Cutler has a point in 18 of his last 28 games. Cutler has 4 goals and 4 assists in his last 9 games since returning to Utah from the AHL.

Connor McDonald is +16 in his last 23 games. McDonald has missed the last 3 games for Utah.

Luke Martin has a goal in 4 of his last 8 ECHL games. Martin had 3 goals and 2 assists in 3 games against Utah in December 2022 when he played with Jacksonville. Martin has 1 goal and 1 assist in 5 games for Utah.

James Shearer is a +9 since the beginning of March.

Nolan Ritchie has 1 goal and 1 assist in 4 games with Utah. Ritchie is a +1 for the Grizz.

Kyle Mayhew has 3 points (1g, 2a) in 5 games with Utah.

Kyle Betts has 4 assists in his last 2 games.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is 4-1 vs Tulsa this season. Utah has scored 108 goals over their last 27 games. Utah is 23-7-1 when scoring first. The Grizz are 13-6-4 in one goal games. Utah is 22-10-4 in games decided by 1 or 2 goals. Utah is 25-2 when leading after 2 periods. The Grizz have standings points in 18 of their last 27 games. Utah is averaging 38.14 shots per game in their last 27 contests.

Fizer and Wright Battle for Grizzlies Goals Lead

Tarun Fizer and Cameron Wright are both tied for the team lead with 27 goals this season. Fizer and Wright both scored 2 goals vs Tulsa on April 14. Fizer leads Utah with 12 power play goals. Wright is tied for the league lead with 9 game winning goals. Wright is 4th in the league with 277 shots on goal.

Tyler Penner Played in 143rd Consecutive Game

Forward Tyler Penner appeared in his 143rd consecutive game for the Grizzlies on April 14 vs Tulsa. Penner appeared in all 72 games in the 2021-2022 season, scoring 13 goals and 20 assists. This season Tyler has played in all 71 games, scoring 12 goals and 12 assists. If you count the 2022 playoffs, Penner has appeared in 161 straight games for Utah. Penner scored the game winning goal 11:47 into the third period on March 31 vs Wichita.

Grizzlies Ironmen

There are 2 players who have appeared in all 71 games this season: Dylan Fitze and Tyler Penner. Penner was 1 of 2 Grizzlies along with Mason Mannek, who appeared in all 72 games last season. Fitze has not missed a game for Utah since joining the club via a trade with Orlando on March 24, 2022. Fitze is 4th on the club with 17 goals and is 5th in points with 38.

Utah Grizzlies 2022-2023 Roster

Forwards (15): Kyle Betts, Brandon Cutler, Dylan Fitze, Tarun Fizer, Keaton Jameson, Jordan Martel, Mick Messner, Tyler Penner, Jared Power, Dakota Raabe, Nolan Ritchie, Christian Simeone, Cam Strong, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker, Cameron Wright.

Defenseman (10): Victor Bartley, Brycen Martin, Luke Martin, Kyle Mayhew, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, Jacob Semik, James Shearer, Cory Thomas, Aaron Thow.

Goaltenders (3): Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner, Lukas Parik.

2022-2023 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 34-33-4

Home record: 18-17

Road record: 16-16-4

Win percentage: .507

Streak: Won 2

Standings Points: 72

Last 10: 5-4-1

Goals per game: 3.17 (tied 17th) Goals for: 225

Goals against per game: 3.65 (23rd) Goals Against: 259

Shots per game: 32.13 (11th)

Shots against per game: 34.58 (24th)

Power Play: 61 for 331 - 18.4 % (19th)

Penalty Kill: 242 for 304 - 79.6 % (17th)

Penalty Minutes: 1290. 18.17 per game. (2nd most in the league)

Shorthanded Goals: 5.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 14.

Record When Scoring First: 23-7-1.

Opposition Scores First: 11-26-3.

Record in One Goal Games: 13-6-4.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT/Shootout TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 70 86 64 5 225

Opposition 84 87 84 4 259

Team Leaders (2022-23 Regular season)

Goals: Tarun Fizer/Cameron Wright (27).

Assists: Cameron Wright (33).

Points: Wright (60).

Plus/Minus: Jordan Martel (+11)

PIM: Johnny Walker (171)

Power Play Points: Nielsen (26)

Power Play Goals: Tarun Fizer (12)

Power Play Assists: Nielsen (20).

Shots on Goal: Cameron Wright (274).

Shooting Percentage: Johnny Walker (18.5 %) 12 for 65.

Game Winning Goals: Wright (9) - Tied for the league lead

Wins: Trent Miner (16)

Save %: Miner (.908).

Goals Against Average: Miner (3.13)

Shutouts: Miner (2)

Active Streaks

Goal Streaks: Cameron Wright (2) Brandon Cutler, Tarun Fizer (1)

Assist Streaks: Kyle Betts, Cutler, Jordan Martel, Kyle Mayhew (2) Fizer, Aaron Thow (1)

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Martel (9) Betts, Cutler, Fizer, Mayhew (2)

