Cyclones Finish Historic 2022-23 Regular Season

April 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release









Cincinnati Cyclones' Justin Vaive on game night

(Cincinnati Cyclones) Cincinnati Cyclones' Justin Vaive on game night(Cincinnati Cyclones)

Cincinnati, OH - A regular season full of personal and franchise-best marks for the Cincinnati Cyclones came to a close Saturday night with a 5-2 road loss versus the Kansas City Mavericks. Before the final horn sounded, a number of players added on to their impressive totals.

When the puck hit the ice, Justin Vaive had officially taken part in the 700th professional game of his career and 360th as a member of the Cyclones. The Captain passed Barret Ehgoetz on March 4 for the most contests in a Cincinnati sweater, and tied his single season-high in goals (32) with a Power Play goal against the Mavericks Friday night. Vaive also suited up in all 72 games of an ECHL season for the first time in his career with Saturday's appearance.

Zack Andrusiak continued his torrid Power Play production, recording his 13th goal on the man advantage with 9:57 left in period one. The score gave the fourth-year pro a team-high 73 points in only 63 games played, establishing personal bests in total points, goals (32) and assists (41) over the 2022-23 campaign.

The 'Clones were unable to withstand a second period barrage from Kansas City for the second game in a row, as the Mavericks outscored Cincinnati 3-0 in the frame after scoring four second period goals a night earlier. Shane Starrett collected 25 saves on 27 shots to put up win Number 24 of his season, while Mark Sinclair usurped 30 saves in a single game for the 13th time in defeat.

Cincinnati's two top-line regulars were far from alone in eclipsing or matching previous single-season marks during the club's tremendous year:

By assisting Andrusiak's goal on Saturday, Matt Berry tied his highest assist total in a single season (44, 2016-17).

The same goes for defenseman Jalen Smereck, who notched his 39th helper on the play and surpassed his former ECHL assist high by eleven (28, 2018-19) in the process.

Despite sitting out Saturday, Louie Caporusso performed at a grade-A level for the second consecutive year and re-established ECHL career-bests in games (68), goals (23) and assists (48).

Patrick Polino joined Vaive as the only two skaters to appear in all 72 games this season, helping usher the 'Clones to new levels of success:

Cincinnati did not lose in regulation for nearly seven weeks (February 10 - March 26), recording at least one point in a franchise-best 21 straight contests.

Over the identical stretch of time, the Cyclones picked up a pair of points in ten consecutive road affairs, the longest such winning streak in franchise history.

Two weeks into the point streak, Vaive joined Matt Noga as only the second Cyclone ever to notch six points in a single game, piling up four goals and two assists versus the Indy Fuel February 25.

Cincinnati earned over 100 points in regular season play for the third time, and clinched first place in the Central Division for the second time.

With the regular season finally in the rearview mirror, the Cyclones now embark on a journey toward their third Kelly Cup. Cincinnati begins by battling the rival Fort Wayne Komets in a best-of-seven series that kicks off on Friday, April 21 at Heritage Bank Center.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.