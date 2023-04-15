ECHL Transactions - April 15

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 15, 2023:

Adirondack:

Add Colin Long, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Billy Constantinou, D activated from reserve

Delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Zach Berzolla, D activated from reserve

Add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve

Delete Louie Caporusso, F placed on reserve

Delete Josh Passolt, F recalled by Rochester

Florida:

Add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve

Delete Levko Koper, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Scott Allan, D activated from reserve

Add Andy Willis, F activated from reserve

Delete Stefano Giliati, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Boudens, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Jack Becker, F activated from reserve

Delete Zane Franklin, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Cam Bakker, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Cam Gray, G activated from reserve

Delete Mitchell Weeks, G placed on reserve

Delete Chase Lang, F placed on reserve

Delete Ross MacDougall, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)

Kansas City:

Add Luke Santerno, F activated from reserve

Delete Mathieu Foget, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Fedor Gordeev, D activated from reserve

Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Tommy Miller, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Matteo Pietroniro, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Rapid City:

Add Weiland Parrish, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jason Horvath, D activated from reserve

Add Brett Gravelle, F activated from reserve

Delete Charles Martin, F placed on reserve

Delete Ilya Nikolayev, F placed on reserve

Delete Rory Kerins, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/15)

South Carolina:

Add Garin Bjorklund, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Martin Has, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Justin Florek, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Hall, D placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Wall, G placed on reserve

Delete Josh Wilkins, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/8)

Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/15)

Toledo:

Add Conlan Keenan, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Patrick McGrath, F activated from reserve

Add Joseph Nardi, F activated from reserve

Delete T.J. Hensick, F placed on reserve

Delete Mitchell Heard, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Farren, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Connor McDonald, D activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Mayhew, D loaned to Colorado (AHL)

Wheeling:

Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve

Delete Wyllum Deveaux, F placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from April 15, 2023

