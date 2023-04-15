ECHL Transactions - April 15
April 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 15, 2023:
Adirondack:
Add Colin Long, F activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Billy Constantinou, D activated from reserve
Delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Zach Berzolla, D activated from reserve
Add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve
Delete Louie Caporusso, F placed on reserve
Delete Josh Passolt, F recalled by Rochester
Florida:
Add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve
Delete Levko Koper, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Scott Allan, D activated from reserve
Add Andy Willis, F activated from reserve
Delete Stefano Giliati, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Boudens, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Jack Becker, F activated from reserve
Delete Zane Franklin, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Cam Bakker, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Cam Gray, G activated from reserve
Delete Mitchell Weeks, G placed on reserve
Delete Chase Lang, F placed on reserve
Delete Ross MacDougall, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)
Kansas City:
Add Luke Santerno, F activated from reserve
Delete Mathieu Foget, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Fedor Gordeev, D activated from reserve
Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Tommy Miller, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Matteo Pietroniro, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Rapid City:
Add Weiland Parrish, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jason Horvath, D activated from reserve
Add Brett Gravelle, F activated from reserve
Delete Charles Martin, F placed on reserve
Delete Ilya Nikolayev, F placed on reserve
Delete Rory Kerins, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/15)
South Carolina:
Add Garin Bjorklund, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Martin Has, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Justin Florek, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Hall, D placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Wall, G placed on reserve
Delete Josh Wilkins, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/8)
Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/15)
Toledo:
Add Conlan Keenan, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Patrick McGrath, F activated from reserve
Add Joseph Nardi, F activated from reserve
Delete T.J. Hensick, F placed on reserve
Delete Mitchell Heard, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael Farren, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Connor McDonald, D activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Mayhew, D loaned to Colorado (AHL)
Wheeling:
Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve
Delete Wyllum Deveaux, F placed on reserve
