Royals Round out Regular Season, Honor Fans on Fandemonium Night

April 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (40-25-5-1) proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a two-game series and their regular season against the Newfoundland Growlers (48-21-2-0) on Saturday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game features the annual Fandemonium promotional game with prizes and giveaways throughout the game. Be among the first 1,500 fans into the arena to receive a team photo giveaway. Stick around after the game for the season ticket holders "Jersey Off Our Backs" jersey raffle.

Additionally, the Royals will be holding a food drive, benefitting the Helping Harvest. Canned goods and non-perishable items will be accepted at the main entrance of the concourse and donated to Helping Harvest, benefitting the Berks and Schuylkill county areas. Contribute to the food drive and learn more about the Royals' team up with Helping Harvest here!

Enjoy Slapshot Saturdays $2 off craft beers from 3-4:00 p.m. at select locations around the concourse and a pre-game photo opportunity on the green ice with Slapshot from 3-3:15 PM under section 109.

Tickets to the game and a list of the full promotional game schedule is available at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Royals Right Now:

Reading hoists a 40-25-5-1 record after defeating Newfoundland in their two-game series opener on Friday, April 14, 3-1. Evan Barratt and Jacob Gaucher each recorded multi-point games (1g-1a) while Pat Nagle saved 18 of 19 shots faced for his 20th win with the Royals this season (20-7-0).

The Royals are 19-13-9-0 all-time against the Growlers with points earned in five of their last six meetings. The Royals previously took the opening two games of a three-game series in St.John's, Newfoundland before falling in overtime in their prior meeting to the series opener on Sunday, March 12. Last series at Santander Arena, the Royals fell to the Growlers in the finale of a two-game series on Monday, February 20, 4-2. The Royals took the series opener on Saturday, February 18, 5-2, for their first win against Newfoundland this season.

The Royals and Growlers opened their regular seasons' against each other in a three-game series in St.John's, Newfoundland. The Growlers took the series opener and finale with regulation wins on Friday, October 21, 4-2, and on Sunday, October 23, 6-2. Reading earned their first point of the season in game two of the series after falling in overtime to the Growlers, 4-3.

Reading (86 pts) became the second team in the Eastern Conference and sixth team in the ECHL to secure a Kelly Cup Playoff berth this season on Friday, March 31. The Royals hold second place in the North Division with a three-point lead over the Maine Mariners (83 pts) in the standings. Newfoundland leads the North Division and Eastern Conference standings with a 48-21-2-0 record and became the first team in the Eastern Conference to clinch a Kelly Cup Playoff berth on Saturday, March 18. Maine holds third place with a 40-27-2-1 record and wins in three of their last five games. Worcester ranks fourth in the standings with a 34-32-4-0 record while Adirondack (30-29-9-2) holds fifth place. Trois-Rivières (29-40-3-0) sits in sixth place in the division while Norfolk comes in at the bottom of the North Division and Eastern Conference with 21 wins in 70 games (21-44-2-3).

Newfoundland entered the series on a four-game win streak after completing a three-game series sweep over the Trois-Rivières Lions on Sunday, April 9. The Growlers have have won seven of their last 10 games and have taken four of their last five games on the road. Forward Pavel Gogolev leads the Growlers in goals (33) while forward Zach O'Brien leads the club in assists (64) and points (87).

A few Royals captured milestones and achieved distinguished rankings in the league following the series opener against Newfoundland:

Streaks

Forward Evan Barratt is on a four-game point streak (5g-2a)

Forward Charlie Gerard is on a four-game point streak (1g-5a)

Forward Max Newton is on a four-game point streak (4g-3a)

Milestones:

Forward Devon Paliani skated in his 100th professional career game

Player Rankings:

Forward Charlie Gerard is 9th in the league in points (75)

Gerard is third in the league in shots on goal (296)

Forward Max Newton is tied for 11th in the league in points (72)

Among rookies, Newton is third in goals (34) and is fourth in points (72)

Newton is tied for third among rookies in shots on goal (223)

Forward Jacob Gaucher is tied for 5th among rookies in points (58)

Defenseman Will MacKinnon is tied for second among defenseman in game-winning goals (3)

Defenseman Colin Felix is tied for third among rookies in major penalties (9) and is fourth in penalty minutes (137)

Captain Garrett McFadden is tied for 9th among defensemen in points (41)

Defenseman Mason Millman is 8th among defensemen in points (45)

Millman is tied for fourth among defenseman in game-winning goals (2)

Goalie Pat Nagle is t-10th in the league in goals-against average (2.63 GAA)

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

