Sylvester Scores 38th of Season; Gladiators Lose Final Game
April 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
ESTERO, Fl. Cody Sylvester scored his 38th goal of the season as the Atlanta Gladiators (35-30-6-1) ended the season while falling to the Florida Everblades (37-26-4-5) by a 4-1 score Saturday night at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.
Highlights of Atlanta's 4-1 loss to Florida.
First Star: Evan Fitzpatrick (FLA) - 1 win, 28 saves
Second Star: Joe Pendenza (FLA) - 2 goals
Third Star: Lukas Kälble (FLA) - 2 assists
The Florida Everblades opened the scoring just before the five-minute mark of the first period to grab a 1-0 lead (4:33).
The Everblades extended their lead just before the mid-way point of the opening frame to make it a 2-0 game (9:27).
Florida struck once again, just five-minutes later to stretch their lead to 3-0 before the end of the fist period (14:49).
Atlanta broke through late in the second period to snap Florida's shutout bid (19:08). Cody Sylvester picked up a pass from Sang-Hoon Shin in front of the Everblades net before spinning and knocking home his 38th goal of the season.
Both teams traded scoring opportunities in the third period but both goaltenders stood tall. Atlanta pulled goaltender Tyler Harmon in favor of the extra attacker in the final few minutes of the game.
The Everblades capitalized on the empty net as they made the score 4-1 (18:40).
Evan Fitzpatrick made 28 saves in the victory for Florida, meanwhile Tyler Harmon turned aside 34 shots for the Gladiators.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 15, 2023
- Nearly 4000 Fans Watch Nardella Hat Trick, Landers 4-2 Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Down to Must-Win Game on Sunday - Worcester Railers HC
- Toledo Escapes Three-Goal Deficit to Win on Goaldiggers Tribute Night - Toledo Walleye
- Heartlanders Take Season Finale, 4-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Sylvester Scores 38th of Season; Gladiators Lose Final Game - Atlanta Gladiators
- Biggest Crowd of Season Lifts Everblades to Win - Florida Everblades
- Playoff Spot on the Line Sunday After 5-1 Victory - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Downed 6-2 by Royals - Newfoundland Growlers
- Stingrays Clinch the South Division Behind Shootout Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Kelly Cup Playoff Schedule for First Round - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Admirals Can't Solve DiPietro More Than Twice, Drop Contest to Maine - Norfolk Admirals
- Seven Different Goal Scorers Lift Mariners over Admirals - Maine Mariners
- Weiland Parrish Activated off Injured Reserve - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - April 15 - ECHL
- Thunder Finishes Regular Season Tonight in Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Adam Carlson Named 2023 Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award Winner - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Preview: Tonight's Game against Wichita Is Sold Out - Allen Americans
- Mavericks Have Chance to Secure Home-Ice Advantage in Regular Season Finale Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Grizzlies Gameday: Playoff Spot on the Line at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Round out Regular Season, Honor Fans on Fandemonium Night - Reading Royals
- Gorsuch Spectacular in Win vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Grizz Defeat the Oilers 5-3 at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.