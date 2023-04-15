Sylvester Scores 38th of Season; Gladiators Lose Final Game

ESTERO, Fl. Cody Sylvester scored his 38th goal of the season as the Atlanta Gladiators (35-30-6-1) ended the season while falling to the Florida Everblades (37-26-4-5) by a 4-1 score Saturday night at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

Highlights of Atlanta's 4-1 loss to Florida.

First Star: Evan Fitzpatrick (FLA) - 1 win, 28 saves

Second Star: Joe Pendenza (FLA) - 2 goals

Third Star: Lukas Kälble (FLA) - 2 assists

The Florida Everblades opened the scoring just before the five-minute mark of the first period to grab a 1-0 lead (4:33).

The Everblades extended their lead just before the mid-way point of the opening frame to make it a 2-0 game (9:27).

Florida struck once again, just five-minutes later to stretch their lead to 3-0 before the end of the fist period (14:49).

Atlanta broke through late in the second period to snap Florida's shutout bid (19:08). Cody Sylvester picked up a pass from Sang-Hoon Shin in front of the Everblades net before spinning and knocking home his 38th goal of the season.

Both teams traded scoring opportunities in the third period but both goaltenders stood tall. Atlanta pulled goaltender Tyler Harmon in favor of the extra attacker in the final few minutes of the game.

The Everblades capitalized on the empty net as they made the score 4-1 (18:40).

Evan Fitzpatrick made 28 saves in the victory for Florida, meanwhile Tyler Harmon turned aside 34 shots for the Gladiators.

