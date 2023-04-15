Grizz Defeat the Oilers 5-3 at Maverik Center

West Valley City, Utah - Cameron Wright scored the game winning goal with 2:45 left in regulation as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Tulsa Oilers 5-3 in front of a crowd of 6954 at Maverik Center on Friday night.

Brandon Cutler got the scoring started 13:38 in with the most spectacular goal Utah has scored all season as he went between his legs for his 14th goal of the season. Tulsa's Blake McLaughlin scored a shorthanded unassisted goal 16:09 into the first to tie the game 1-1.

Early in the second period Utah took a 2-1 lead as Cameron Wright scored 3:48 in. Tarun Fizer extended the lead 7:17 in with his first of two goals on the night. The Oilers scored 2 goals late in the second period. McLaughlin scored his second of the game 17:43 in. 54 seconds later Dante Sheriff tied it up with his 13th of the year. The score was tied 3-3 after 2 periods.

Cameron Wright's game winner 17:15 into the third period was his league leading 9th game winning goal this season. Fizer added an empty netter with 6 seconds left for his second of the night as Utah won 5-3 as they are now 4-1 vs Tulsa this season.

Utah outshot Tulsa 37 to 34. The Grizzlies were 3 for 6 on the power play and were 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. Utah's Trent Miner saved 31 of 34 to earn his 15th win of the season. Tulsa's Riley Morris stopped 32 of 36.

The Grizzlies can clinch a playoff spot with a victory on Saturday night or a Wichita loss. Utah is tied with Wichita for 4th place as both teams have 72 standings points. Utah owns the tie-breaker with Wichita.

Fan Appreciation Night is on Saturday night at 7:10 pm as the Grizzlies face the Oilers in the regular season finale. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Tarun Fizer (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

2. Cameron Wright (Utah) - 2 goals.

3. Blake McLaughlin (Tulsa) - 2 goals.

