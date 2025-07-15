Week 7: Western Conference Player of the Week Alyssa Thomas

July 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







The ENGINE was on fire during Week 7

Alyssa Thomas earned Western Conference Player of the Week after averaging a double-double, accumulating 17.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG and 10 APG

Behind AT's consistent play, the Phoenix Mercury went 3-1

The 29th season of the WNBA is here







