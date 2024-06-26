Wednesday's Sea Dogs Game Postponed
June 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Binghamton, New York - Tonight's Portland Sea Dogs game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies scheduled for 6:35pm at Mirabito stadium has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Friday, June 28th with game one beginning at 4:00pm.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.