Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Erie

June 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators (1-0) vs Erie SeaWolves (0-1)

RH Kyle Luckham vs RH Garrett Burhenn

TODAY'S GAME: The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game two of their six-game series today at UPMC Park in Erie. It's the fourth meeting between the teams, and the Senators lead the season series nine games to seven. This series is the final meeting between the teams this season.

LAST TIME OUT: The Harrisburg Senators rallied to defeat the Erie SeaWolves 6-4 in 10 innings Tuesday evening at UPMC Park. The Sens rallied from deficits of 1-0 and 3-1 to tie the game with two runs in the eighth inning. In 10th inning the Sens plated three runs to break the tie and take a 6-3 lead and held on when Erie plated a run in the bottom of the 10th.

GOOD LUCKHAM : Today's starting pitcher Kyle Luckham is coming off an impressive outing in which he carried a shutout into the 9th inning and needed just 79 pitches to throw 8.1 innings against Hartford last week. Luckham has been a workhorse for the Senators as his 76.2 innings pitched are the most on the Sens staff and are the third-most in the Eastern League. In seven of his 13 starts he has thrown six innings or more, and his 8.1 innings last week was the longest outing by a Senators pitcher this season.

BASH BROTHERS : Dérmis Garcia and Brady House both hit game-tying home runs Tuesday night to build on their team-leading home run totals. House has 13 home runs for the team lead and is tied for the second-most homers in the Eastern League. Garcia has 11 homers for second-most on the Sens and he's tied for sixth-most in the Eastern League.

FREE BASEBALL : The Senators' extra-inning win over Erie Tuesday night marked the fourth time Erie and Harrisburg have gone to extra innings this season. From April 24-26th the teams played extra innings in three consecutive games. In their four extended matchups this season each team has two wins.

SENATORS AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Brady House is T2nd in HRs (13) and Dérmis Garcia is T6th in HRs (11)... Andrew Pinckney is T5th in hits (71) and 5th in SBs (16)... on the pitching side Kyle Luckham is 3rd in innings pitched (76.2)... Holden Powell is T3rd in holds (5) and Garvin Alston and Tyler Schoff are T8th in holds (4).

ALUMNI WATCH: Jacob Young went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI in the Nationals' 9-7 loss to the San Diego Padres Tuesday night.

SENATORS ROSTER: The Senators have 27 active players. They've had 44 players appear in a game this season. The roster includes the following MLB.com Nationals Top 30 prospects... #3 INF Brady House ; #4 Yohandy Morales ; #7 Daylen Lile ; #8 OF Robert Hassell III ; #16 Andrew Pinckney ; # 20 RHP Cole Henry (IL) ; #21 C Israel Pineda; #24 Dustin Saenz (IL); #27 Andry Lara and #28 Marquis Grissom.

