Bats Asleep before Rain Hits in Quick Loss

June 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Erie SeaWolves 5-0 in a rain-shortened game Wednesday afternoon at UPMC Park. Erie took an early 2-0 lead by scoring single runs in the 2nd and 3rd innings, then extended the lead to 5-0 with three more runs in the 6th. The Senators had a chance to score with runners on 1st and 3rd with no outs in the 4th inning, but they did not capitalize. The game was delayed by rain and officially called before the bottom of the 7th got underway.

THE BIG PLAY

In the bottom of the 2nd inning Trei Cruz scored on a Ben Malgeri double to give Erie the early 1-0 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Kyle Luckham allowed five runs, three earned, in six innings... Brady House recorded the lone hit for the Senators, a single in the 4th inning... Daylen Lile reached base twice on walks... The Senators managed five baserunners... It was the Senators' sixth shutout loss of the season.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game three of their six-game series at 6:05 p.m. Thursday at UPMC Park. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 5:50 p.m.

