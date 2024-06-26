Wednesday's Rumble Ponies Game against Portland Postponed
June 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Wednesday's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Portland Sea Dogs at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) on Friday with the first game getting underway at 4:00 p.m. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
Fans can exchange their tickets to Wednesday's game for any remaining Rumble Ponies home game this season, except for July 3.
For tickets to all remaining home games visit www.bingrp.com, call 607-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.
