Flying Squirrels' Independence Day Game Sold Out

June 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels' Independence Day celebration at The Diamond on July 4 has sold out, the team announced on Wednesday evening.

Tickets remain available for the remaining games of the Flying Squirrels' Independence Weekends series with postgame fireworks shows on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6.

"We are extremely excited for another July 4 sellout and grateful to our fans for showing out once again," Flying Squirrels Vice President and General Manager Ben Rothrock said. "Nothing beats a great Independence Day show at The Diamond to gather with family and friends and make lasting memories. This year, we will extend the celebration through the weekend with fireworks shows on July 5 and July 6."

The Flying Squirrels' Independence Day games have sold out in all 14 seasons in the franchise's history dating back to the team's first year in 2010.

For the Fourth of July, the ballpark gates will open at 5 p.m. with first pitch between the Flying Squirrels and the Bowie Baysox set for 6:35 p.m. Fireworks presented by Chick-fil-A and Abilene Motor Express will follow the game.

Independence Weekend will continue Friday, July 5 with a special postgame In-Your-Face Fireworks show following the game presented by NOVEL Scotts Addition. That night also includes Friday Happy Hour with $2 12-ounce domestic beers available from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and $2 fountain sodas at the Papa Johns stand.

Saturday, July 6 is Glow Night presented by Collegiate School with In-Your-Face Fireworks following the game. The first 2,000 fans of all ages will receive a red, white and blue Patriotic Glow Wand.

Entering play on Wednesday, the Flying Squirrels were leading all 30 Double-A teams and ranked fifth among the 120 teams in Minor League Baseball in average attendance, drawing 7,002 fans per game.

Tickets for the games on July 5 and 6 as well as the rest of the Flying Squirrels' 2024 season are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

