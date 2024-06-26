Celebrate Independence Day with the RubberDucks

June 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks will give fans two opportunities to enjoy the best fireworks in Northeast Ohio over the Independence Day holiday.

The RubberDucks begin a three-game homestand on Monday, July 1 against the Erie SeaWolves. This marks the first Monday game the RubberDucks have played at Canal Park since 2019. Monday and Tuesday's games start at 6:35 p.m. The homestand concludes on Wednesday, July 3 at 7:05 p.m. with postgame fireworks.

On July 4, celebrate America's birthday with Fourth on the Field sponsored by United Way of Summit and Medina. Fans can watch Little Big League on the Canal Park videoboard before enjoying the Downtown Akron July 4 fireworks show from the field. Tickets for Fourth on the Field are $5. Gates open at 7:00 p.m. and the movie will start at 7:45 p.m.

"We are excited to have the downtown fireworks show return to Canal Park," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "The fireworks show is always a big part of the pageantry that is Independence Day in downtown Akron. Fourth on the Field will be the perfect ending to a great holiday week at Canal Park."

Fans can purchase tickets to the RubberDucks home series July1-3 and Fourth on the Field sponsored by United Way of Summit and Medina by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park runs all summer long through September 15. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

