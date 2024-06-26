2021 No.1 Overall Selection Henry Davis to Rehab with Altoona

June 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced on Wednesday that Catcher Henry Davis, the No.1 overall selection in the 2021 draft, is scheduled to rehab with the Curve on Wednesday, June 26. Davis is making his return from his placement on the 7-Day Concussion injured list on June 15.

Davis became the fourth player in franchise history to be selected first overall and suit up for the Curve following RHP Kris Benson (1996 / 2002 rehab), RHP Bryan Bullington (2002, 2004 with Curve) and RHP Gerrit Cole (2011 / 2012 with Curve) when he joined the team for the first time during the 2022 season.

Davis was one of the minor leagues' top hitters in 2023, a campaign that began in Altoona. He recorded .980 OPS and reached base safely in 37-of-41 games to finish his tenure in Altoona. In 72 games in a Curve uniform across the 2022 and '23 seasons, Davis batted .250/.387/.473 with 15 2B, 1 3B, 14 HR and 45 RBI.

The Beacon, NY native made his major league debut with the Pirates on June 19, 2023, going 1-for-3 against the Chicago Cubs. Davis has played 91 games for the Pirates since his promotion, hitting 14 doubles, eight home runs and 29 RBI.

Altoona continues their six-game series with the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) tonight at 6:00 p.m. Altoona will send RHP Sean Sullivan to the mound tonight with RHP Aaron Davenport slated to start for the 'Ducks.

