Selvidge Stellar as Somerset Downs Richmond

June 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Brock Savage on the mound

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Brock Savage on the mound(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots downed the Richmond Flying Squirrels 4-3 on Wednesday night in game two of a six-game series at The Diamond in Richmond, VA. Somerset has won the first two games of a series for the first time this season.

LHP Brock Selvidge (6 IP, 1 ER, 2 R, 7 H, 2 BB, 2 K) earned his seventh win in his 14th start of the season. Selvidge's 3.75 ERA is the best amongst Patriots starters this season. Selvidge's four quality starts this season are tied for the team lead. In six starts on the road this season, the Yankees No. 10 prospect in 5-0 with a 2.91 ERA and 38 K in 34 IP.

RF Jared Wegner (1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2B) laced a two-run double in the 1st inning to extend Somerset's lead to 4-0. Over his last nine games, Wegner is 13-for-33 (.393) with 7 RBI, 6 2B, and 3 R. Wegner's 10 2B are T-5th on the Patriots, while his 16 XBH are T-6th despite having only played in 50 of Somerset's 71 games. During the month of June, Wegner is batting .300/.354/.467 with 8 XBH, 8 RBI, and 9 R in 17 games.

2B Anthony Seigler (1-for-3, 2 RBI, R, BB) plated two runs with a single to open the scoring in the 1st.Wednesday marked Seigler's second consecutive multi-RBI performance and seventh total multi-RBI showing of the season. Seigler has reached base in 12 of his last 13 games.

LF Aaron Palensky (1-for-3) extended his season-long on-base streak to 12 games, and season-long hit streak to six games. Over his six-game hit streak, Palensky is 8-for-23 (.348) with 1 HR, 7 RBI, and 4 R. Palensky has a hit in nine of his last ten games.

1B Rafael Flores (1-for-3, BB, R) recorded his first Double-A hit and run scored in his Patriots debut on Wednesday.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.