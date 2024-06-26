Fightins Fall to Bowie, Drop Four Game Win Streak

June 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (1-1; 32-28) fell to the Bowie Baysox (1-1; 33-37) on Tuesday night, snapping their four-game win streak.

Reading came out of the gate swinging in the first. With a runner on third, Otto Kemp splashed a two-run home run into the pool in right field. This was Kemp's seventh on the year and third in a Reading uniform. This marks the second straight game with a home run in the first inning. Reading extends a season-high mark with home runs in 11 consecutive games with the homer.

The Baysox earned a run back in the second, as Silas Ardoin singled home Frederick Bencosme. Jud Fabian tied the game one inning later with a solo home run, his 13th of the year.

The Fightins offense threatened in the bottom of the seventh. With runners on the corners, Marcus Lee Sang had a chance to tie the ballgame but struck out to end the inning.

Andrick Nava had a strong night defensively, as he threw out two runners stealing.

Matt Osterberg suffered the loss (1-5) went 5.1 innings, allowed three earned runs on seven hits, one homer, and struck out three. Bowie's starter, Kyle Brnovich earned the win (5-2) and went five innings, allowed two earned runs on four hits, walked one, and struck out seven.

The Fightin Phils and Baysox return to the field Thursday at 7 p.m. RHP Max Castillo will start for Reading, opposite RHP Seth Johnson for Bowie. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

