June 26, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

PRISTINE PITCHING POWERS WIN OVER 'PONIES The Portland Sea Dogs open up the second half with a 5-2 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the series opener on Tuesday night. Roman Anthony rocketed his eighth homer of the season while Kristian Campbell extended a nine-game hit-streak with his fourth homer of the season. Kyle Teel went 2-4 while Tyler Miller extended a seven-game hit streak. Isaac Coffey earned his fourth win with 5.0 strong to start before Caleb Bolden pitched 3.0 perfect with five strikeouts to retire all nine bats he faced. Roberts Kwiatkowski earned his first save with a perfect ninth. Portland took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning after a two-run homer from Anthony to right field. In the top of the fifth inning, Kyle Teel singled to drive in Tyler Miller in the top of the fifth inning and put Portland up by three. Binghamton countered in the bottom of the fifth scoring two runs on a sacrifice fly and a passed ball but a two-run blast from Campbell in the top of the eighth inning would seal the deal and propel a 5-2 Portland win.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Kristian Campbell enters today's game riding an nine-game hit streak. Across the last nine games, Campbell is hitting .469 (15-32) with 13 runs, one double, four homers, eight RBI, seven walks, 10 strikeouts, and one stolen bag. Campbell also notches a .575 OBP and .875 SLG across that span. Tyler Miller also enters today riding a seven-game hit streak. Across the last seven games, Miller is hitting .346 (9-26) with six runs, two doubles, two RBI, one walk, and four strikeouts. Additionally, Tyler McDonough is riding a 14-game on-base streak. McDonough is hitting .260 (13-50) with six runs, two doubles, one triple, 11 RBI, six walks, 14 strikeouts, and two stolen bags.

RED HOT HITTING IN JUNE Portland enters today with a team average of .291 in the month of June which leads all of Double-A. Portland leads the Eastern League and Double-A in average this season. Portland leads Double-A in doubles (163) while Montgomery ranks second (133). Portland has notched 57 doubles this month in 21 games so far.

MAYER ON FIRE Marcelo Mayer ranks second in all of Minor League Baseball in doubles with 25 total after another double last Wednesday night. Mayer hit .400 across the last five games against the Richmond Flying Squirrels going 8-20 last series with a pair of doubles and three RBI. Mayer is hitting .349 in the month of June alone.

CAN'T STOP CAMPBELL Kristian Campbell is hitting .420 (29-69) in 18 games since his promotion to Double-A. In those 18 games, Campbell has scored 20 runs, while notching six doubles, one triple, four homers, 14 RBI, 11 walks, and 14 strikeouts along with two stolen bases. Campbell has had hits in 17 of his 18 games in Double-A while eight of them have been multi-hit games. He is coming off of Eastern League Player of the Week honors last week after earning the honors in his second week in Double-A. Campbell garnered the honors after his series against Reading where he hit .429 (12-for-28) with nine runs, four doubles, two home runs, and seven RBI.

ALL GOOD THINGS COME TO AN END Blaze Jordan's Eastern League-leading nineteen-game hit streak came to an end prior to last series. Across those nineteen games, Jordan hit .363 (29-80) with ten runs, six doubles, three homers, sixteen RBI, five walks, nine strikeouts, and a .402 OBP. It is still the longest hit streak for an Eastern League bat this season with the second longest being Matthew Lugo's fourteen-game hit streak that lasted from April 14th-May 4th.

RECAPPING THE RUMBLE PONIES This week will mark the second of four series against Binghamton this season and first on the road against the Rumble Ponies. Portland held a 1-5 record against Binghamton after hosting the Rumble Ponies May 7th-12th at Hadlock Field. Portland will return to Binghamton August 13th-18th before hosting Binghamton once more September 10th-15th which marks the final series of the season.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), Angel Bastardo (26), and Kristian Campbell (30) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: June 26, 2000 - Nate Bump tossed the only complete game 1-hitter in franchise history in a 2-0, 7-inning win over Binghamton.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Juan Daniel Encarnacion will have the start in what will be his third start in Double-A. Encarnacion last pitched on June 21st in game two of a doubleheader at Hadlock Field against the Richmond Flying Squirrles where he tossed 1.1 innings allowing eight runs (7ER) on seven hits while walking one.

