Baysox Snap Six-Game Losing Streak, Notch First Win of Second Half

June 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







READING, PA. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, snapped their season-long six-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Reading Fightin' Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, at FirstEnergy Stadium on Wednesday night.

First pitch was delayed by 42 minutes due to inclement weather.

After a two-run homer in the first inning from Reading (1-1, 32-38) infielder Otto Kemp off Bowie starting right-hander Kyle Brnovich (W, 5-2), the Baysox responded with a run in the second and a run in the third on an RBI single from Silas Ardoin and a solo homer from Jud Fabian, respectively. Fabian now shares the league lead among active Eastern League players with 13 homers on the season.

Brnovich eventually settled down and delivered five strong innings with seven strikeouts across four hits and two walks allowed to record the win. The 26-year-old has given up two runs or less in eight of nine starts this season and has a 3.08 ERA as a starter this year.

After a one out single from Samuel Basallo and a double from TT Bowens in the sixth, Bowie (1-1, 33-37) took their first lead of the series in the sixth after a sacrifice fly from Frederick Bencosme off Reading starting left-hander Matt Osterberg (L, 1-5) to bring home Basallo. The Orioles No. 27 prospect extended his team-best and career-best hitting streak to 11 games with a double in the second inning.

The Baysox bullpen combined for four innings of scoreless relief to hold the one-run lead the rest of the way. Cody Scroggins struck out the side in a scoreless sixth, Levi Stoudt punched out three over 1.2 innings and Nick Richmond (S, 2) recorded a four-out save to secure Bowie's first win of the second half.

Bowie is now 11-7 in one-run games this season.

Bowie continues its six-game series against Reading on Thursday night. RHP Seth Johnson (0-5, 3.07 ERA) gets the start for Bowie against RHP Max Castillo (0-0, 1.80 ERA) for Reading. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 pm from FirstEnergy Stadium.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Monday, July 1 at 6:35 pm against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, a three-game series from July 1 through July 3.

Promotions include Kids Cheer Free on Monday with the purchase of a full price box seat ticket. Tuesday is Military Appreciation Night with a half-priced box seat ticket to those with proof of military service. Wednesday is an Independence Day Celebration with the biggest fireworks show of the season. Baysox Game Worn 4th of July jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Promise Land Farm.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.