Yard Goats Overcome Early Deficit in 12-6 Win Over New Hampshire

June 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT- The Yard Goats scored 11 unanswered runs and Kyle Datres hit a go-ahead three-run home run in a 12-6 victory over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. Sterlin Thompson hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning and has now homered in back-to-back games. Nic Kent, Braiden Ward, and Thompson each drove in two runs. Yard Goats starter Andrew Quezada earned his fourth win of the season. The right-hander settled into the game as after he allowed five runs in the first two innings he followed with three shutout innings. The Yard Goats bullpen allowed one earned run and racked up four strikeouts over four innings of relief.

The Fisher Cats jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning as following a Ryan McCarty leadoff double and Josh Kasevich base hit, Rainer Nunez drove in McCarty with an RBI single. The ensuing batter Zach Britton hit a towering three-run homer to make the score 4-0.

In the second inning, McCarty hit a solo home run to make it a 5-0 game.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Yard Goats loaded the bases and Nic Kent capitalized with a two-run double off Fisher Cats starter Adam Macko to bring the score to 5-2. With runners on second and third and base, Braiden Ward roped a bases-clearing triple down the right field line to make it a 5-4 game. Christopher Navarro then drove Ward home on an RBI groundout to tie the game at 5-5.

With one out in the fifth inning Ryan Ritter walked and Warming Bernabel singled to put runners on first and second base. Kyle Datres then stepped to the plate and blasted a three-run home run over the left field fence to put the Yard Goats up 8-5.

In the sixth inning with one out and one on Thompson delivered a two-run home run to make it a 10-5 ballgame. Bernabel added an RBI triple to push the score to 11-5.

The Yard Goats will continue their series against the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, on Thursday, June 27th (7:10 p.m.), at Dunkin' Park. LHP Mason Albright will start for the Yard Goats. RHP CJ Van Eyk will start for the Fisher Cats. The game will be live streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

