Late 'Duck Runs Sink Curve
June 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Altoona Curve News Release
CURVE, PA. - Altoona picked up 11 hits, but Akron played seven runs across the final three innings to secure an 11-6 win over the Curve on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Akron plated five runs in the top of the ninth against three Curve relievers. C.J. Kayfus homered twice in the late innings and Alexfri Planez drove in three runs as part of a 14-hit day at the plate tomorrow.
Sean Sullivan overcame a three-run third inning and allowed just one hit over his final three innings in his fifth 6.0 inning outing of the season. Sullivan struck out six, including three straight at two different points in his outing, and scatted seven hits and two walks in his outing.
The teams traded the lead back and forth throughout the first few innings of the game, with the Curve taking a 5-4 lead on a game-tying single by Dustin Peterson and the go-ahead run scoring on a wild pitch against Akron's starter Aaron Davenport.
Charles McAdoo picked up his second multi-hit game in his Curve tenure with three hits. McAdoo doubled and scored on Tsung-Che Cheng's go-ahead sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. Yoyner Fajardo also recorded a three-hit game for the Curve out of the leadoff spot and has now reached base safely in 11 straight games.
Cheng and Joe Perez each drove in two runs in the defeat while four different players; Fajardo, McAdoo, Peterson and Kervin Pichardo each added two hits.
The Curve continue their six-game series with the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Altoona will send RHP Bubba Chandler to the mound, while the 'Ducks counter with RHP Tommy Mace.
For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from June 26, 2024
- Hartford Drowns Early New Hampshire Surge - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Fightins Fall to Bowie, Drop Four Game Win Streak - Reading Fightin Phils
- Baysox Snap Six-Game Losing Streak, Notch First Win of Second Half - Bowie Baysox
- Yard Goats Overcome Early Deficit in 12-6 Win Over New Hampshire - Hartford Yard Goats
- Selvidge Stellar as Somerset Downs Richmond - Somerset Patriots
- Five-Run Ninth Leads Akron Past Altoona 11-6 - Akron RubberDucks
- Late 'Duck Runs Sink Curve - Altoona Curve
- Early Deficit Holds in 4-3 Squirrels Loss to Patriots - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Wednesday's Sea Dogs Game Postponed - Portland Sea Dogs
- Wednesday's Rumble Ponies Game against Portland Postponed - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- 2021 No.1 Overall Selection Henry Davis to Rehab with Altoona - Altoona Curve
- Flying Squirrels' Independence Day Game Sold Out - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Bats Asleep before Rain Hits in Quick Loss - Harrisburg Senators
- Burhenn Spins Gem in Erie's Rain-Shortened Win - Erie SeaWolves
- June 26, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Celebrate Independence Day with the RubberDucks - Akron RubberDucks
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Erie - Harrisburg Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.