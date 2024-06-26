Late 'Duck Runs Sink Curve

June 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA. - Altoona picked up 11 hits, but Akron played seven runs across the final three innings to secure an 11-6 win over the Curve on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Akron plated five runs in the top of the ninth against three Curve relievers. C.J. Kayfus homered twice in the late innings and Alexfri Planez drove in three runs as part of a 14-hit day at the plate tomorrow.

Sean Sullivan overcame a three-run third inning and allowed just one hit over his final three innings in his fifth 6.0 inning outing of the season. Sullivan struck out six, including three straight at two different points in his outing, and scatted seven hits and two walks in his outing.

The teams traded the lead back and forth throughout the first few innings of the game, with the Curve taking a 5-4 lead on a game-tying single by Dustin Peterson and the go-ahead run scoring on a wild pitch against Akron's starter Aaron Davenport.

Charles McAdoo picked up his second multi-hit game in his Curve tenure with three hits. McAdoo doubled and scored on Tsung-Che Cheng's go-ahead sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. Yoyner Fajardo also recorded a three-hit game for the Curve out of the leadoff spot and has now reached base safely in 11 straight games.

Cheng and Joe Perez each drove in two runs in the defeat while four different players; Fajardo, McAdoo, Peterson and Kervin Pichardo each added two hits.

The Curve continue their six-game series with the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Altoona will send RHP Bubba Chandler to the mound, while the 'Ducks counter with RHP Tommy Mace.

