Burhenn Spins Gem in Erie's Rain-Shortened Win

June 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







Garrett Burhenn tossed six brilliant innings as Erie (39-30) beat Harrisburg (39-32) 5-0 in a rain-shortened, seven-inning game.

Erie struck first in the bottom of the second against Harrisburg starter Kyle Luckham. After Trei Cruz singled, Ben Malgeri drove a double into the right-field corner. It scored Cruz from first base and gave Erie a 1-0 lead.

In the third, Brady Allen began the frame with a walk. With one out and Allen at second, Gage Workman stroked a single to score him and extend Erie's lead to 2-0.

Erie starter Garrett Burhenn turned in a gem. In six frames, Burhenn allowed just one hit. He did not allow a run and struck out a career-high 11 batters while walking three.

The SeaWolves extended the lead in the sixth inning. Carlos Mendoza opened the frame with a single and advanced to third when Workman reached on Jordy Barley's error. Jake Holton's soft groundout scored Mendoza to make it 3-0. After a Chris Meyers single, Cruz made it 4-0 when he scored Workman on a sacrifice fly. Malgeri then reached on Paul Witt's throwing error from third base, which scored Meyers to make it 5-0.

Burhenn (3-1) earned the in. Luckham (3-5) took the loss.

The series continues at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday as Troy Melton faces Michael Cuevas.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.