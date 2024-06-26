Hartford Drowns Early New Hampshire Surge

June 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







HARTFORD, CT- The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-1, 31-39) were overwhelmed by the Hartford Yard Goats (1-1, 39-31) at Dunkin' Park on Wednesday night, 12-6. Like Tuesday, the Fisher Cats exploded early, scoring five runs in the first two frames. But Wednesday, the Yard Goats scored 11 unanswered runs from the fourth through sixth innings.

New Hampshire teed off on Hartford starter Andrew Quezada early. Second baseman Ryan McCarty led off the contest with a double, and shortstop Josh Kasevich singled to set the table for first baseman Rainer Nuñez, who drove McCarty in with a single to right field. With Kasevich and Nuñez on base, catcher Zach Britton crushed a home run to right field, his fourth of the year. New Hampshire held a 4-0 advantage after the top of the first inning.

McCarty tacked on another run with his fifth home run of the year in the top of the second inning. The 2022 NCAA leader in home runs (29) has crushed five for the Fisher Cats in 17 games. New Hampshire led 5-0 after two frames.

Hartford bounced back with five runs in the fourth against New Hampshire starter Adam Macko (L, 5-3). Macko and RHP Anders Tolhurst allowed three more runs in the fifth and three in the sixth. After six innings,

Hartford led, 11-5.

New Hampshire fought back in the top of the seventh. Designated hitter Gabriel Martinez singled in Britton to cut the Hartford lead to five, but the Yard Goats answered with a tally in the bottom of the seventh to retain the six-run lead.

The Fisher Cats stranded 11 men on base to Hartford's five. The Fisher Cats (5-for-11) and Yard Goats (5-for-12) fared similarly with runners in scoring position.

The Fisher Cats continue their six-game series in Hartford on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park. New Hampshire RHP CJ Van Eyk (2-5, 7.69 ERA) gets the nod against Yard Goats lefty Mason Albright (3-5, 4.13 ERA) with a 7:10 PM EDT first pitch.

After nine games in nine days on the road to start the second half, the Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium for three games Independence Day weekend, July 4-6, against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Atlas Fireworks follow the conclusion of each contest.

Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.