Early Deficit Holds in 4-3 Squirrels Loss to Patriots
June 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell behind in the first inning and lost to the Somerset Patriots, 4-3, on Wednesday night at The Diamond.
The Flying Squirrels (34-37, 0-2) outhit the Patriots (34-37, 2-0), 10-5, in the game but went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
The Patriots opened a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Flying Squirrels starter John Michael Bertrand (Loss, 3-4). With two outs, Anthony Siegler hit a two-run single and Jared Wegner followed with a two-run double.
Brandon Martorano cut the deficit in half with a two-run double in the bottom of the fourth, the only runs allowed by Patriots starter Brock Selvidge (Win, 7-5) over his six innings.
After a two-out double by Ismael Munguia in the bottom of the seventh, Will Wilson drove him in with a single to close the score to 4-3.
Kevin Stevens (Save, 3) worked a 1-2-3 ninth to end the game.
After surrendering four runs in the first, Bertrand held the Patriots scoreless for the rest of his five-inning outing, striking out seven. Nick Swiney allowed one hit over three scoreless frames and Eric Silva pitched a 1-2-3 top of the ninth inning.
The Flying Squirrels and Patriots continue the series on Thursday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Will Bednar will make his Double-A debut for Richmond opposed by Somerset right-hander Zach Messinger (2-4, 3.89). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Thursday is First Responders Night presented by Richmond Area Honda Dealers. First responders can present their ID for a free general admission ticket. In-Your-Face Fireworks follow the game. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
