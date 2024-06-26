Five-Run Ninth Leads Akron Past Altoona 11-6

The Akron RubberDucks sent 11 to the plate and scored five times in the ninth to outlast the Altoona Curve 11-6 on Wednesday night at People's Natural Gas Field.

Turning Point

In the ninth, Akron finally looked to pull away from Altoona. CJ Kayfus got the scoring started with a two-run home run to deep right field to make it 8-6 RubberDucks. After a double by Petey Halpin, Kahlil Watson doubled down the line in right to plate Halpin. Two batters later, Alexfri Planez lifted a single into right to score Watson to put the RubberDucks on top 10-6. Kody Huff capped the RubberDucks' big inning by scoring Joe Lampe with a groundout to make it 11-6 Akron.

Mound Presence

Aaron Davenport got the start for Akron and worked with traffic on the bases most of the night. The right-hander worked five innings allowing five runs one eight hits while striking out one. Bradley Hanner tossed two innings allowing one run. Trey Benton struck out three over two innings, including a perfect ninth, to help keep the Curve off the board late.

Duck Tales

Dayan Frias plated Akron's first run with a groundout to score Huff and make it 2-1 Altoona. The RubberDucks came alive with two outs in the third as Watson singled to keep the inning alive before advancing on a balk. Lampe tripled off the wall in right to score Watson and tie the game 2-2. Planez followed Lampe with a triple of his own to give Akron its first lead at 3-2. Milan Tolentino lifted a single into shallow right to put the Ducks up 4-2 and cap the two-out rally. After the Curve retook the lead in the fifth, Kayfus tied the game in the seventh with a solo home run to the roller coaster in right. Altoona answered with a run in the bottom of the seventh, but Planez doubled off the center field wall in the top of the eighth to score Watson and knot the game at 6-6.

Notebook

Kayfus now has two multi-homer games and five multi-RBI games since coming to Akron on June 3...Planez picked up three hits and three RBI to snap a 0-for-12 slide...Benton extends his scoreless inning streak to six innings (five games)...Game Time: 2:47...Attendance: 2,881.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Altoona Curve at People's Natural Gas Field on Thursday, June 27 at 6:00 p.m. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (6-2, 2.92 ERA) will take the mound against Curve right-hander Bubba Chandler (3-5, 4.37 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

