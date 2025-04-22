Barco & Bullpen Blank Baysox

April 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD - Hunter Barco extended his scoreless innings streak to 17.2 innings to begin the season, combining with Valentin Linarez, Wilken Ramos, and Cam Sanders to shutout the Chesapeake Baysox, 2-0, on Tuesday night at Prince Georges Stadium.

Barco struck out eight batters and allowed just two over 4.2 innings in the start. He walked two batters and left the game after retiring the only two hitters he faced in the fifth inning. Barco's scoreless inning streak to begin the season is the longest since Roansy Contreras lasted 18.2 innings in 2021. He remains one of four qualified pitchers at Double-A with a 0.00 ERA this season and has 22 strikeouts with only four walks and eight hits allowed.

Linarez earned his third win of the season by tossing a scoreless inning with two strikeouts. Ramos followed with 2.1 scoreless frames before Sanders earned his fifth save in six appearances this season for the Curve with a scoreless ninth inning. Sanders now leads all Minor League pitchers in saves.

Termarr Johnson launched his second home run of the season, a solo shot off Chesapeake starter Alex Pham in the third inning. Sammy Siani plated the Curve's second run on an RBI-groundout in the eighth inning off Noelberth Romero to score Jase Bowen.

The win marks the Curve's third in-a-row, their longest winning streak of the season. Altoona also added two more stolen bases on Tuesday night and are now 28-of-32 stealing bases this year through 16 games. Mitch Jebb went 2-for-3 with a walk and stole his sixth base of the season in the win.

The Curve continue a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Wednesday morning. RHP Wilber Dotel takes the ball for Altoona, with Chesapeake's starter yet to be announced. First pitch is set for 11:05 a.m.

