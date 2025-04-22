Late Portland Push Downs Reading in Game One

April 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Portland, ME) - The Reading Fightin Phils (5-11) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs (8-6) 9-8 in the first game of the series.

Reading took the early lead in the top of the first when Aidan Miller singled on a sharp ground ball to left field and then stole second off a fielding error by catcher Ronald Rosario. Hendry Mendez stepped up and with his RBI single scored Miller, making it 1-0.

The Fightin Phils extended their lead in the top of the third after Trent Farquhar walked and Aidan Miller singled again on a line drive to center field. Hendry Mendez singled on a ground ball to right field and although Farquhar was out at home, Miller advanced to third. Keaton Anthony delivered an RBI single and scored Miller and Reading was up 2-0. Elio Prado had a single of his own and loaded the bases. With bases loaded, Robert Moore walked which brought home Hendry Mendez and Reading now led 3-0.

Portland responded in the bottom of the fourth when Jhostynxon Garcia singled on a line drive to left field and was followed with a single from Blaze Jordan. Ronald Rosario walked and the bases were loaded. Luis Ravelo singled on a line drive to center field and both Garcia and Jordan scored now Portland only found themselves down by one.

The Sea Dogs took the lead quickly after that when Karson Simas tripled on a fly ball to left field. Rosario and Ravelo made it home, putting Portland up 4-3 by the end of the fourth inning.

Reading was able to tie it up and then some in the top of the sixth as Luis Verdugo walked and both Jordan Dissin and Trent Farquhar singled during their time at bat, loading the bases. Aidan Miller singled on a ground ball to left field and Verudgo scored, making it 4-4. Hendry Mendez singled on a soft fly ball to right field and Aidan Miller scored.

The bases remained loaded for the Fightin Phils and after a wild pitch from Caleb Boden, Trent Farquhar made it home. A walk for Leandro Pineda loaded the bases again and with a single from Elio Prado, Miller scored. Robert Moore walked and Hendry Mendez brought it in and Reading found themselves up 8-4.

Portland made a comeback in the bottom of the eighth starting with a single on a ground ball from Luis Ravelo. Karson Simas reached on a fielder's choice and Ravelo advanced to second after a fielding error from Aidan Miller. Mikey Romero singled on a line drive to center field and Ravelo scored, making it 8-6. Ahbram Liendo doubled on a fly ball to left field and Simas scored. Jhostynxon Garcia doubled on a fly ball to center field which allowed Liendo to score and the game was tied once again, 8-8.

Portland took the lead before the inning ended with a single from Blaze Jordan that scored Garcia. The Sea Dogs went up 9-8.

Reading was unable to add to their score in the top of the ninth and Portland came away with the win 9-8. Reidis Sena (W, 1-0) got the win for the night.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Portland Sea Dogs. LHP Braeden Fausnaught will be on the mound for Reading, and RHP Yordanny Monegro will start for Portland. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

